Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Skoda Octavia uncovered in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the new Skoda Octavia and have exclusive images that preview the look of Dacia’s new hatch

by: Pete Baiden
14 Feb 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,818

In Auto Express this week we take a closer look at the updated Skoda Octavia, which gets a sporty new look for 2024 and a hotter vRS model.

We also have the lowdown on the new Dacia C-Neo hatchback, with exclusive images that hints at the look of the Romanian brand’s rival to the Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra.

Plus, we reveal the powerful new Aston Martin Vantage and preview the all-new Renault Symbol SUV.

In the drives section we get to grips with the mega BMW X6 M Competition, hit the road in Kia’s new EV6 Horizon and try out the SEAT Ibiza 40th Anniversary Edition.

If that wasn’t enough we have a cut-price electric car showdown between the Jeep Avenger, Kia Niro and Volkswagen ID.3.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! 

Ways to read auto express

Ways to read auto express

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 47 per cent on the shop price, paying just £24.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £22), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Most Popular

New Skoda Scala 2024 facelift review: an underrated gem
Skoda Scala facelift - front action
Road tests

New Skoda Scala 2024 facelift review: an underrated gem

The classy Skoda Scala hatchback has been updated for 2024 with sharper looks and a refreshed interior
12 Feb 2024
New Aston Martin Vantage targets Porsche 911 Turbo with supercar-slaying figures
Aston Martin Vantage facelift - front studio
News

New Aston Martin Vantage targets Porsche 911 Turbo with supercar-slaying figures

The new Aston Martin Vantage is more supercar than sports car with a headline 656bhp power figure, 153bhp up on the old one
12 Feb 2024
Car tax 2024: how does UK VED road tax work and how much will it cost you?
car tax calculator
Tips & advice

Car tax 2024: how does UK VED road tax work and how much will it cost you?

Confused by VED road tax? Our comprehensive guide explains how much you'll pay to tax your next car in the 2023/24 financial year
26 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content