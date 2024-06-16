The death of the Geneva Motor Show can't be considered as progress

Nothing lasts forever, as former workers and customers of Rover, Saab and several other now-defunct car-manufacturing firms will testify.

A different type of casualty, Rudolf Diesel (1858-1915), will be turning in his grave as new cars powered by the highly fuel-efficient and durable tech he invented will soon be banned in what I consider to be a blatant act of unjustifiable homicide.

And yet another landmark decision that’s beyond ridiculous came last week with the announcement that the world’s greatest car exhibition is dead. Not only that, but they – the ‘organisers’ of the Geneva Motor Show – also went a depressing step further by saying the biggest, most prestigious event for 100-plus years (it attracted up to 600,000 customers annually) is buried too, and will not return.

Advertisement - Article continues below

How on earth can this be considered progress for the European quarter of the automotive world and, more importantly, the consumers who keep it going? Car buyers are struggling to keep up with countless all-new or unknown brands offering more choice, price lists and often confusing state-of-the-art tech. If there’s one venue on the continent capable of properly hosting them, it’s the Geneva Show site.

Why should you, as a consumer or auto industry employee, care about any of this? Because what has traditionally been the greatest and most important car show on earth was surprisingly accessible – not least because of its location, a 10-minute walk from Geneva airport. Courtesy of Easyjet, I once flew out there from Gatwick early AM, spent a busy 12 hours inside the halls and returned to Blighty late PM on the same day. Total cost: about 40 quid! You can pay more for a short train ride to and from East London from the Kentish outskirts of the capital.