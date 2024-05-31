The Geneva Motor Show is dead, but Qatar spin-off still on for 2025

The Geneva Motor Show has been one of the most important events in the motoring calendar for nearly 120 years, but the organisers have announced it will not be returning.

The Comité permanent du Salon international de l’automobile Foundation, which organises the Geneva show, said their decision was the result of “too many uncertainties linked to the automotive industry" and “the eroded attractiveness of the major European shows.”

The foundation is also requesting it be dissolved, and stated “this decision follows the recognition that market conditions in Europe are not conducive to the success of future editions.”

The president of the foundation, Alexandre de Senarclens, cited competition from the Paris and Munich shows, often favoured by their domestic brands, and the lack of interest from manufacturers as well.

That was obvious during the 2024 Geneva Motor Show. Despite it being the first to take place since 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was much smaller in scale as many major companies decided not to attend. Although some important cars were still presented there, namely the new Renault 5 E-Tech and MG3 Hybrid+.

The ‘Geneva International Motor Show Qatar’ will return to Doha in November 2025 however, two years after the spin-off was launched.

The first-ever Geneva Motor Show was held in 1905, and in the years since, it has been the venue for the reveal of landmark cars like the Jaguar E-Type, Lamborghini Miura, Porsche 356, Aston Martin Vantage and the original Range Rover.

What are your favourite memories of the Geneva Motor Show? Let us know in the comments below...