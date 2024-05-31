Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Geneva Motor Show is dead, but Qatar spin-off still on for 2025

A “lack of interest shown by manufacturers” and competition with other motor shows were among the reasons given for the demise of the Geneva Motor Show

by: Ellis Hyde
31 May 2024
Geneva Motor Show

The Geneva Motor Show has been one of the most important events in the motoring calendar for nearly 120 years, but the organisers have announced it will not be returning.

The Comité permanent du Salon international de l’automobile Foundation, which organises the Geneva show, said their decision was the result of “too many uncertainties linked to the automotive industry" and “the eroded attractiveness of the major European shows.” 

The foundation is also requesting it be dissolved, and stated “this decision follows the recognition that market conditions in Europe are not conducive to the success of future editions.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The president of the foundation, Alexandre de Senarclens, cited competition from the Paris and Munich shows, often favoured by their domestic brands, and the lack of interest from manufacturers as well.

That was obvious during the 2024 Geneva Motor Show. Despite it being the first to take place since 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was much smaller in scale as many major companies decided not to attend. Although some important cars were still presented there, namely the new Renault 5 E-Tech and MG3 Hybrid+.

The ‘Geneva International Motor Show Qatar’ will return to Doha in November 2025 however, two years after the spin-off was launched.

The first-ever Geneva Motor Show was held in 1905, and in the years since, it has been the venue for the reveal of landmark cars like the Jaguar E-Type, Lamborghini Miura, Porsche 356, Aston Martin Vantage and the original Range Rover.

What are your favourite memories of the Geneva Motor Show? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

"BYD, Dacia, MG and Renault are among the most impressive and in-touch car brands in the world"
Opinion - MG3
Opinion

"BYD, Dacia, MG and Renault are among the most impressive and in-touch car brands in the world"

Mike Rutherford is confused as to why so many car manufacturers avoided the 2024 Geneva Motor Show
3 Mar 2024
BMW Isetta-inspired Microlino EV coming to the UK, and we’ve driven it!
Microlino Lite - Geneva front
News

BMW Isetta-inspired Microlino EV coming to the UK, and we’ve driven it!

The tiny Microlino and the new Microlino Lite electric cars have been given the green light for UK sales
1 Mar 2024
New Renault 5: price, specs, launch and on sale dates
Renault 5 - front
News

New Renault 5: price, specs, launch and on sale dates

The much-loved Renault 5 is back in action as a brand new electric car. Here's everything you need to know about it...
28 Feb 2024
Geneva Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the cars
Geneva Motor Show 2024 - header
News

Geneva Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the cars

Less extensive than it once was, the Geneva Motor Show 2024 still brought some interesting new models
27 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New BMW 3 Series drops diesel as part of 2024 facelift
BMW 3 Series Facelift front 3/4
News

New BMW 3 Series drops diesel as part of 2024 facelift

The facelifted BMW 3 Series saloon and Touring estate look towards an electrified future, with the plug-in hybrid now getting a 63-mile EV range
29 May 2024
New Porsche 911 revealed and it's got hybrid power
Porsche 911 GTS - front
News

New Porsche 911 revealed and it's got hybrid power

Porsche’s mid-generation 992.2 update introduces a hybrid powertrain for the first time
28 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…
Skoda Octavia - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…

Skodas have always represented a colossal amount of car of the money, now more so with our Deal of the Day for 30 May
30 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content