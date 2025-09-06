Britain must build more cars because e-scooters and robots just won’t cut the mustard

Finally, the UK Government has stepped up and spoken of a new plan for personal vehicles. It’ll “kick start economic growth”. So far, so good.

Sadly, over the decades, successive ruling parties of varying political persuasions have sung the praises of bicycles and heavily subsidised limited-hours buses (no thanks) and trains (getting worse, not better), but little else designed to take men, women and kids, plus their stuff, from their homes to workplaces, schools, shops, hospitals, holiday destinations or wherever.

So what, exactly, are the personal mobility machines our ruling politicians have in mind to comfortably, safely and legally transport the likes of pensioners and parents with young kids, pushchairs and pets door to door 24/7 in all weathers?

How many manufacturing jobs will the ‘plan’ create and where in Britain? How much wealthier will Blighty be when profits are generated by new-look manufacturers, plus taxes paid by such firms and their decently paid workers? How great will all the above be for the nation’s productivity, coffers and morale?

The initiative I’m talking about arrives when the numbers for mass manufacturing of cars, car-like vans and larger commercial vehicles (CVs) in the UK show that production is at best stalling (in pretty much every sector) or, at worse, grinding to a painful and worrying halt (Jaguar this year, Vauxhall, Honda and others in the very recent past).