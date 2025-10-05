Politicians don't care about motorists, and digital ID is proof

If there’s not a General Election before 2029, I’ll eat my driving gloves. At least I would if I had a pair. But whenever polling day arrives, we need to know what each of the main political parties plans to do for (or against) us – the UK’s 42 million driving licence holders, plus the equally important 10-20 million relatives or friends in our passenger seats.

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative) says little or nothing about cars, although she allegedly thought it appropriate to go to the gym in the ministerial limo when last in office. Ed Davey (Lib Dem) has just declared war on Tesla. Zack Polanski (Green) reckons “smart, fair, privacy-friendly road charging should be brought in without delay”.

PM Keir Starmer (Labour) has just announced that all adults must have identity cards. But 42 million of us own driving licences with our name, address, age, signature and mug shot, so in effect we already have an ID system. It just needs topping up with the details of the comparative few who don’t drive. Simple. Cost-effective. Job done.

Nigel Farage (Reform) will be the next PM, according to the pollsters and bookies. But his latest half-baked idea to put the boot in on some foreign-born UK residents who lawfully arrived and set up home here years ago might just cost him the top job he so desperately craves.