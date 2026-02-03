Powered car boot lids are a rare oasis of calm in the modern world… or a complete waste of time

Let’s get the caveats out of the way first. I admit I am an impatient person. I can also see some benefits to electrically powered car boot lids. These include being able to operate the boot without getting your hands dirty from the grime on the tailgate; shorter people not having to jump up to close the tailgate on bigger cars; and the ability to open the boot with a keyfob or a kick under the rear bumper on cars with those features installed.

Having recognised all that, I still hate powered boot lids.

There are two main problems, in my eyes. The big one is the speed these things operate at. Any of us can, under normal circumstances, open a manual car boot in a second or two without trying. However, cars with powered tailgates can take upwards of five seconds.

As I have found out, if you can’t be bothered waiting and try to help the tailgate on its ponderous upward glide with a little shove, it gets upset and stops completely. There’s rarely a DIY option to disengage the motors; on most cars your tailgate is powered and doesn’t want any of your help.

To add insult to injury, while you’re standing at the back of the car gazing into space for those three or four dead seconds, the tailgate will often sound a repetitive warning beep at you. This is just to let everyone know to stand well back while it’s doing its thing, and not to stick their arms or heads inside, but it does very little to ease my frustration.

The absolute worst thing that can happen while the tailgate is closing is that you remember something important that’s inside the boot and needs to come out, or that’s outside the boot and has to go in. Do you ignore the boot’s warning siren and make a quick grab for your bobble hat under the descending slab, Indiana Jones style – at the risk of knocking the tailgate and sending the motors into spasm? Or do you wait for the boot to finish its closing action, then complete its re-opening action, as I’m sure the manufacturer would advise? It all adds up to more vital seconds swallowed forever by your car boot.

Or is there another way to look at it?