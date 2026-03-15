AI has begun its car industry revolution with humanoid robots taking human jobs

The music was great, but Britain in the 1970s was generally iffy. Strikes and power cuts were common. Personal, portable state-of-the-art treats included naff digital watches and giant Casio calculators. Only reasonably well-off folk could afford to own or rent colour TVs and VHS recorders for their maisonette homes. AM Binatone radios, cassette tape players or eight-track sound systems were for the car.

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But by the end of the decade, Fiat bravely stepped up and revolutionised the car and television worlds with its bold, ahead-of-the-game attitude and accompanying two-minute TV commercial telling unsuspecting punters its cutting-edge cars (mainly Strada hatchbacks) were being “Handbuilt by Robots.”

Ten years after that, Toyota shipped me out to Japan for a ride in one of its robotic/self-driving cars. Then, another decade later, it was Honda’s turn to demonstrate its robo car prowess. After being shaken and stirred by the scarily high-speed driverless experience, tea was suggested and a cuppa was duly handed to me by a robotic four-foot Honda ‘employee’ wearing unfathomably squeaky trainers and introducing him/her/itself as Asimo.

All this proves that robotics and/or unpaid humanoid robots are nothing new. They’ve been in the automotive industry for decades. Unpaid and with no need for working hours restrictions, sick pay, annual leave and other work-related benefits, Asimo’s fast-breeding clan are doing many of the jobs that paid human workers used to do.