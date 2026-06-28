Motorists are suffering like never before and I blame the politicians

Democracy. Overrated, I reckon. Making a mockery of it are self-serving politicians of the local, national and international variety, occupying the left, right or centre ground. And because they go about their business almost unchallenged by the 42 million drivers in Britain and the circa 1.5 billion globally, they’re getting away with dumping their own iffy brands of democracy on us.

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As a consequence, our freedoms and liberties, motoring budgets and right to car ownership are suffering like never before. Undoubtedly, it’s becoming harder, more expensive and less fun to remain active motorists. And to add insult to injury, under the deeply flawed western democratic ‘system’ we now have, comparatively few of us get a proper say in who’s elected into or thrown out of office.

The world’s biggest, mouthiest, most unpredictable political lump, Donald J Trump, proves my point. It’s obvious that we, as Brits, had zero say in him being elected or what he does, because he’s America’s president, not ours. But this hasn’t prevented him from being responsible for the huge hike in prices we pay at UK fuel pumps. Who asked him to start a global oil and gas crisis that is – in human and financial terms – so damaging and unnecessary? Nobody as far as I can tell. How’s that for democracy?