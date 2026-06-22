The EV pay-per-mile tax is looming, but now is still the time to buy

As we edge closer to the introduction of pay-per-mile tax for EVs in 2028, one can liken the feeling of dread felt by electric-car drivers to that leading up to a family or high-school reunion. You know that it’s going to be inconvenient, will cost you money and comes with the possibility of your privacy being compromised.

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With this eVED scheme set to cost EV drivers, on average, well over £200 extra per year, the Government expects 120,000 fewer electric cars to make it onto the road by 2030 than it had previously forecast. Yet in the two years before the scheme kicks in, there are plenty of savings to be had.

For example, petrol and diesel prices remain high and show no sign of falling to ‘normal’ levels any time soon. At current petrol prices, a 1.0-litre Ford Puma will cost you around 15 pence per mile, while the electric Puma Gen-E will set you back less than two pence. True, this is if both cars achieve their official efficiency, but the comparison illustrates the savings that are possible.

Those lucky enough to be spending just over £40,000 on an electric car won’t need to pay the luxury car tax, either, because the threshold for this has been raised to £50,000 for EVs only. Between now and eVED’s expected start date, choosing an electric model could save you £880.