Best travel mugs 2026

It’s not just cars that struggle to get started in the morning. Most of us need a hit of caffeine from a mug of coffee or tea before we feel ready for the day, and it makes sense to save time and sup from a cup while you’re stuck in traffic.

Making the brew at home and keeping it warm in an insulated beaker will save a fortune compared with coffee shop prices, but if you are treating yourself, then many outlets will offer a discount if you choose a reusable cup. It’s much better for the environment, too.

Most cars have holders to securely keep a cup within reach, and insulated mug walls mean you won’t burn your hand. A well designed lid will help to prevent any spillages, too. Which of our seven travel mug contenders will take the winner’s cup?

How we tested

We wanted cups that will fit standard car cup-holders and allow us to sip without spillage. Ease of use, plus features such as easily sealing lids got extra points. We expected them to be cool to the touch even with very hot water inside and spill-free when tipped. We filled the cups to 90 per cent capacity with freshly boiled water and then measured its temperature after 30 minutes. We also considered price.

Regatta Thermulate Insulated Tumbler