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New BMW X2 Neue Klasse facelift spotted for the first time

A mid-life update for the X2 will see it adopt similar styling to the new iX3

By:Matt Robinson
13 Nov 2026
New BMW X2 facelift - front tracking 5

BMW is moving away from the increasingly aggressive kidney grilles that have defined its models in recent years, with a mid-life update for the X2 bringing with it a similar front-end treatment to the iX3

Earlier this year, our spy photographers snapped the facelifted version of the X1, and even though it was heavily camouflaged, you could make out a new, iX3-like arrangement with two tall, narrow kidney grilles surrounded by thin light clusters. That same look has now been seen on a prototype for the X2. 

That’s no surprise at all given the close relationship between these cars. And in both sets of spy shots, we can also clearly see that the pair will adopt BMW’s new Panoramic Vision system, which involves an ultra-wide screen display spanning the width of the dashboard. This will give the cabin a very different look and feel, going well beyond what we normally expect from a revised model. 

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Whether or not it’ll get the same 17.9-inch display as seen in the iX3 is not yet known – we’d anticipate something a bit smaller to better fit the X2’s lower positioning in the pecking order.

At the back, it doesn’t look as radical a departure. However, the presence of a quad exhaust outlet suggests this is the range-topping M40i, which in its current guise is good for 296bhp and a 0-62mph time of 5.3 seconds. 

On the engine front, we’re expecting the line-up to remain as pared back as it is now – it’ll likely consist only of the M40i and the entry-level 20i sDrive, with an all-electric model once again getting the iX2 designation. 

Pricing should involve only a small increase over the current model, which starts at £37,065 in iX2 form and £43,900 for the petrol-powered X2. We should see it at some point in 2027.

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Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

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