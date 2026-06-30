Damaging a multi-million pound hypercar is likely to be many people’s worst nightmare. So with this in mind, you’d probably want to steer well clear of the all-new Bugatti Mistral Blanc Éternel, because it swaps the standard car’s solid aluminium trim for delicate white porcelain.

Looking like it’s been pulled straight out of an A-ha music video, the Mistral Blanc Éternel is designed in collaboration with Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur (KPM) – a prestigious Berlin-based porcelain house, founded by King Fredrick the Great of Prussia. The car’s exterior is characterised by its porcelain-white paint and hand-masked black lines. These are intended to accentuate the Mistral’s curves and angles and pay homage to the digital modelling process used to design the model in the first place.

Inside, the Mistral Blanc Éternel is fully dressed in porcelain accents; the speaker covers, gearshifter, window switches and interior trim are all made by KPM. They’re matched by crisp white leather which, like the outside, is accented with black pinstripes. The Mistral doesn’t have any cup-holders, though, which is a shame given Bugatti has collaborated with KPM to produce and sell 1,000 reusable coffee cups that match the car.

The Bugatti Mistral is the French hypercar brand’s last model to utilise a W16 engine, with the Blanc Éternel’s eight-litre, quad-turbo powerplant decorated with white trim pieces and KPM’s iconic sceptre stamp. As with the standard Mistral, this special edition produces 1,578bhp and will reach 0-62mph in 2.4 seconds, continuing to a top speed of 273mph.

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This isn’t Bugatti’s first collaboration with KPM; the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport L’Or Blanc was produced back in 2011 as another W16-powered, open-top, porcelain-inspired hypercar – a rather niche market segment, indeed.

You’ll likely have to wait another 15 years until the possibility of getting your hands on a porcelain Bugatti arises again, though, because the Blanc Éternel is a one-of-one. Pricing has not been disclosed, although even the standard Mistral, which is limited to 99 units, will set you back at least £4.2million plus options.

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