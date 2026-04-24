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Porsche and Bugatti Rimac go their separate ways

The move brings to an end almost 30 years of Volkswagen Group involvement with Bugatti

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Apr 2026
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Porsche has sold its stake in Bugatti Rimac and the Rimac Group to American investment firm HOF Capital for an undisclosed amount, ending five years of partnership between the German sports car maker and the French-Croatian hypercar brand. 

The terms of the new deal means Rimac Group will take full operating control of Bugatti Rimac, with HOF Capital and its largest investor Blue Five focusing on strategic growth. The American firm first invested in the Rimac Group back in 2022.

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In 2021 the Volkswagen Group sold its stake in Bugatti, with Rimac taking a 55 per cent share and Porsche the remaining 45 per cent, forming Bugatti Rimac in the process. With Porsche separating from Bugatti, the Volkswagen Group’s involvement with the iconic French car maker now ends after almost 30 years - having bought Bugatti back in 1998. 

Dr Michael Leiters, Porsche’s CEO said: “In setting up the joint venture Bugatti Rimac together with Rimac Group, we successfully laid the foundation for Bugatti’s future. And as an early-stage investor of Rimac Group, Porsche made a significant contribution to developing Rimac Technology into an established Tier-1 automotive technology company. Now, with the sale of our stake, we demonstrate that we will focus Porsche on the core business. We would like to thank Mate Rimac and his team for the constructive and trusting co-operation over the past years.”

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac added: “Porsche has been a crucial partner, and we are deeply grateful for their role in establishing Bugatti Rimac. With the strong foundations their support has provided, we now have a structure that allows us to execute even faster on our long-term vision. We look forward to our collaboration with our new partners.”

The split has been on the cards for a while. Porsche’s decision to ditch Bugatti and Rimac comes after a tough year where in 2025 Porsche’s operating profits fell to 413m euros from 5.64bn euros the year before. In Porsche’s financial announcement in March this year, Leiters said, "we are using the current challenges as an opportunity to act even more decisively." 

The next model from Bugatti will be the Tourbillon - a V16-powered successor to the Chiron and Veyron that promises incredible performance thanks to its 1,774bhp output.

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Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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