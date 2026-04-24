For those who feel the standard Porsche Cayenne Electric is a bit too ‘nine-to-five runaround’ and not enough ‘911’, the German brand has unveiled a brand-new Coupe version of its large electric SUV. It’s on sale now and features a chopped roofline, greater range and an enhanced specification over the standard car.

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The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric starts from £86,200 and adopts a completely bespoke design at the rear end; the more sloping roofline cuts the drag coefficient from 0.25Cd in the SUV to just 0.23 and leads down to a large active rear spoiler.

Overall, the Coupe is 24mm lower than the Cayenne Electric SUV, but this comes at a cost of more than 250 litres of boot space, with the former offering a still-roomy 534 litres of stowage capacity. There’s also 90-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet if you need even more space.

At launch, three Coupe models will be offered, all packing a 113kWh battery, which provides a maximum range of up to 415 miles depending on specification – 11 miles more than the SUV. The simply named Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric kicks off the range with twin electric motors outputting 402bhp (435bhp on overboost with Launch Control) and is capable of 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds and 143mph. The mid-spec Cayenne S starts from £103,100, offering the greatest range, as well as 536bhp (657bhp in overboost) and a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds.

Finally, the range-topping Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric will set you back £133,300. This justifies its price with a staggering 845bhp (1,140bhp in overboost) meaning it’s capable of 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds – the same as the range-topping Porsche 911 Turbo S. Top speed for both the Cayenne S and Turbo is limited to 155mph.