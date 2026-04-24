New Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric revealed with 911-inspired design
Porsche’s large electric SUV gets a sleeker coupe sibling with a 415-mile range and up to 1,140bhp
For those who feel the standard Porsche Cayenne Electric is a bit too ‘nine-to-five runaround’ and not enough ‘911’, the German brand has unveiled a brand-new Coupe version of its large electric SUV. It’s on sale now and features a chopped roofline, greater range and an enhanced specification over the standard car.
The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric starts from £86,200 and adopts a completely bespoke design at the rear end; the more sloping roofline cuts the drag coefficient from 0.25Cd in the SUV to just 0.23 and leads down to a large active rear spoiler.
Overall, the Coupe is 24mm lower than the Cayenne Electric SUV, but this comes at a cost of more than 250 litres of boot space, with the former offering a still-roomy 534 litres of stowage capacity. There’s also 90-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet if you need even more space.
At launch, three Coupe models will be offered, all packing a 113kWh battery, which provides a maximum range of up to 415 miles depending on specification – 11 miles more than the SUV. The simply named Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric kicks off the range with twin electric motors outputting 402bhp (435bhp on overboost with Launch Control) and is capable of 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds and 143mph. The mid-spec Cayenne S starts from £103,100, offering the greatest range, as well as 536bhp (657bhp in overboost) and a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds.
Finally, the range-topping Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric will set you back £133,300. This justifies its price with a staggering 845bhp (1,140bhp in overboost) meaning it’s capable of 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds – the same as the range-topping Porsche 911 Turbo S. Top speed for both the Cayenne S and Turbo is limited to 155mph.
As is the case with most Porsches, very few Cayenne Coupe Electric models will leave the showroom at their base list price; the German brand offers a seemingly never-ending list of optional extras. However, given that each Coupe costs bang-on £4,000 more than the equivalent standard car, Porsche has provided the newcomer with slightly more generous standard equipment.
All Coupe models come with a panoramic glass roof (available with variable light control for an additional cost), as well as the Sports Chrono package – both options on the regular Cayenne SUV. Among the many extras available at extra cost are a Lightweight Sport package, which reduces the car’s overall weight by up to 17.6kg. This includes a carbon-fibre roof, in addition to other carbon-fibre exterior details, 22-inch wheels, ‘pepita’ cloth upholstery and only four seats; this last option can also be specified with leather upholstery and a 4+1 configuration for added practicality. In a similar vein, a more rugged off-road package is offered as well.
More versions of the Cayenne Electric are expected to arrive in the coming months, notably a more driver-focused GTS model. Lower-than-expected public interest in electric cars also means that the petrol Cayenne, which currently remains on-sale, will be also getting an all-new generation by 2029, sharing tech with the EV but taking its underpinnings from the next-generation Audi Q7 that’s due later in 2026.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.