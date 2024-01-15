New Audi Q7 to double down on PHEV power as it targets the BMW X5
The seven-seat Audi Q7 SUV will get a new platform and powertrain options as it gears up to take on rivals from Mercedes, BMW and Range Rover
Slowly and methodically, Audi has been on a journey to revolutionise its large SUV portfolio. In a few months’ time, its plans will finally take shape in the form of the all-new Audi Q7, a next-generation interpretation of the popular seven-seater – and our exclusive image can show you what to expect.
With such a solid standing in its current marketplace, we expect the new Q7 to cost around the same as today’s model, with prices starting at around £75,000, when it goes on sale in the UK later this year.
The Q7 will be based on Audi’s PPC platform, a large-scale upgrade of MLB-Evo, which underpins the current car. Key differences will mimic those we saw when the Audi A4 transformed into the new A5, which means there will be a new electronic architecture to support more powerful and flexible electrified powertrains.
New Audi Q7 get powerful plug-in hybrid engines
One of these will be a fresh V6 plug-in hybrid, which will pair a twin-turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. Precise figures have yet to be confirmed by the brand, but they will substantially improve on the Q7’s existing PHEV offering. As such, expect power figures to be in the region of 400bhp, with a range of around 60-80 miles in electric mode, extending to broadly 500 miles with the petrol engine in play.
However, the PPC architecture will still be flexible enough to support a range of mild-hybrid powertrains, too, including Audi’s new V6 TDI diesel engine. This is already available under the bonnet of A6 and Q5 models in overseas markets, and produces 295bhp and 580Nm of torque, with the latter available at just 1,800rpm.
The engine is helped out by a mild-hybrid system that adds a further 24bhp to the driveline via a small electric motor. It can also provide drive at parking speeds and in reverse, as well as facilitate engine-off coasting on motorways. Expect this to be connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Mild-hybrid V6 petrol options are also set to be available, plus a powerful SQ7 that should retain a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This will add some spice at the top end of the Q7 range.
The powertrains aren’t the only technical elements that will be in line for some major overhauls, because the Q7’s mandate to offer a great spread of capability will also see it get lots of high-end chassis tech. This will include air suspension with adaptive dampers, plus rear-wheel steering and an active anti-roll system. The early SQ7 was a pioneer of such tech, which will help this forthcoming large seven-seat SUV drive like something that’s much smaller.
What will the new Audi Q7 look like?
All of these technological updates will be packaged underneath a brand-new body, with big and brash styling elements giving the Q7 a more distinctive appearance. However, while the Audi brand is in the midst of a total design overhaul under the new leadership of Massimo Frascella, the latest Q7 won’t wear this fresh look. Instead, this is one of the last vehicles to be penned under the manufacturer’s former design head, Marc Lichte.
In our exclusive image, we can see how this will translate on the road. The newcomer’s nose will be dominated by a large grille with a split-headlight design on either side. Just as with the smaller Q3, the new Q7’s upper units are very thin and will contain just the daytime running lights and indicators. The main headlights then sit in large casings underneath, which feature matrix or full-digital headlight functionality depending on the model.
The rear end has its own supersized lighting units, with larger versions of the rear lamps found on the A6. These include complex upper lights with OLED panels, a full-width lightbar and the main brake lamps underneath. The overall shape of the lights is similar to those of the outgoing Q7, but the model itself will now feature smoother and less complex surfacing. Flowing bodywork and hidden door handles will keep the sides free of clutter. Expect wheel sizes between 20 and 23 inches.
What will the new Audi Q7 be like inside?
Inside, Audi’s large curved panel will be borrowed from other new-age models, and integrate the same user interfaces. The panel comprises an 11.9-inch driver’s display, a 14.5-inch main touchscreen and a 10.9-inch passenger display. Materials across the different models will vary, but to rival the high-quality feel of its premium competitors, expect liberal use of leather, dynamic soft-touch fabrics and contrasting stitching to brighten up the cabin.
Battle reignited with Mercedes and BMW
As is the case now, the Q7 will be a key rival for the Mercedes GLE, BMW X5 and Range Rover Sport in the UK – all three of which have been prepared for battle by their makers. However, while the Q7 will enter the market with an all-new body and powertrain, the latest GLE is more of a mid-life update, and the Range Rover’s upcoming revision will be even less substantial.
The BMW X5, though, will be brand new when it arrives late this year. This could pose the Audi a much bigger threat, especially considering that it will be available in petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric forms.
All Q7 models are expected to be fitted with seven seats in a traditional 2-3-2 layout, although space will be at a premium for versions fitted with the plug-in hybrid system – despite the new SUV’s giant footprint.
Three new hybrid SUVs on Q7’s platform
The latest Q7 will also form the backbone of a whole family of fresh SUVs, lending its PPC platform to new hybrid versions of the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and even a new Porsche Cayenne. While platform sharing to this extent has become common in the current automotive landscape, it was not the plan 12 months ago.
Slow sales and worry about too much capital expenditure has forced the Volkswagen Group’s hand in the cancellation of Porsche’s pure-electric SSP-Sport platform. This has required Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini to fundamentally rethink their future model plans, with all three marques now confirming future models will be based on the inherently flexible PPC platform in use on the Q7.
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