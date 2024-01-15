Slowly and methodically, Audi has been on a journey to revolutionise its large SUV portfolio. In a few months’ time, its plans will finally take shape in the form of the all-new Audi Q7, a next-generation interpretation of the popular seven-seater – and our exclusive image can show you what to expect.

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With such a solid standing in its current marketplace, we expect the new Q7 to cost around the same as today’s model, with prices starting at around £75,000, when it goes on sale in the UK later this year.

The Q7 will be based on Audi’s PPC platform, a large-scale upgrade of MLB-Evo, which underpins the current car. Key differences will mimic those we saw when the Audi A4 transformed into the new A5, which means there will be a new electronic architecture to support more powerful and flexible electrified powertrains.

New Audi Q7 get powerful plug-in hybrid engines

One of these will be a fresh V6 plug-in hybrid, which will pair a twin-turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. Precise figures have yet to be confirmed by the brand, but they will substantially improve on the Q7’s existing PHEV offering. As such, expect power figures to be in the region of 400bhp, with a range of around 60-80 miles in electric mode, extending to broadly 500 miles with the petrol engine in play.