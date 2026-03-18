Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Porsche makes new bid to save the manual gearbox with Koenigsegg-inspired auto mode

Shift-by-wire technology can switch between automatic and manual operation

By:Alastair Crooks
18 Mar 2026
Porsche 911 Carrera S 7-Speed gear stick

A patent application from Porsche has just been revealed and it looks like it could save the manual gearbox. 

The new filing, taken from the German Patent and Trademark office, is described as a “gear selector device for selecting gears of a motor vehicle transmission”. Essentially, it’s an automatic transmission with Drive, Neutral and Reverse, that also allows a manual shift using a traditional H-pattern when you want to shift gears yourself. 

Koenigsegg launched a similar system on its CC850 hypercar a few years ago where it offered both a manual and automatic experience in one car thanks to a six-speed gated manual along with an automatic nine-speed. The CC850 also had a clutch pedal, but there’s no mention of a third pedal in the Porsche patents. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Rather than a mechanical linkage to the transmission, the Porsche manual system operates using shift-by-wire tech. This in theory means there should be less of an issue with higher torque figures – often a limiting factor for manual gearboxes and usually better handled by an automatic transmission. 

Given that Porsche’s manual shifts have a reputation for having amongst the slickest feel in the automotive industry, it’s no surprise that work is being undertaken to ensure this new technology matches the experience delivered by the firm’s current crop of manuals. The new set-up has various sensors to detect the angle of the gear lever, plus electric motors and springs, which should recreate the feel of a traditional Porsche manual. 

Despite offering the automatic PDK transmission across its internal-combustion-engined range of cars, Porsche is one of a few sports car manufacturers still committing to manual gearboxes. While there’s no manual version of the track-focused 911 GT3 RS, the GT3 and Carrera T can still be had with a six-speed manual - as can the Boxster and Cayman, both of which can be found on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Porsche new manual gearbox patent diagram

Cars with a manual transmission are falling out of fashion fast. Last year, just 96 of the models sold in the UK had a manual gearbox, while you could choose from 404 automatics. The rise of automatic-only electric cars, the shrinking of the market for city cars – which are typically equipped with manual gearboxes – and sports cars choosing automatics for greater performance all account for the decline in manual gearboxes. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2026
Used Porsche 928 (1978-1996) buyer’s guide: you’ll need deep pockets, but it’s worth it
Used Porsche 928 - front static

Used Porsche 928 (1978-1996) buyer’s guide: you’ll need deep pockets, but it’s worth it

A full used buyer’s guide on the Porsche 928 that was on sale in the UK between 1978 and 1996
Used car tests
8 Dec 2025
Best and worst car brands for depreciation: Which car manufacturer holds value best?
Header image for the best and worst depreciating car brands

Best and worst car brands for depreciation: Which car manufacturer holds value best?

What brands hold onto their value the best, and which are the worst? With data from experts CDL, we reveal all.
Best cars & vans
7 Oct 2025
Porsche’s 904 mid-60s GT racer reborn as Aerfal Automotive Æ94
Aerfal Automotive Æ94 - front 3/4 static

Porsche’s 904 mid-60s GT racer reborn as Aerfal Automotive Æ94

The Dutch firm plans to bring back the mid-engined 904 in 400bhp flat-eight form
News
2 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Peugeot is building a brand new petrol engine – who says ICE is dead?
New Peugeot ‘Turbo 100’ engine

Peugeot is building a brand new petrol engine – who says ICE is dead?

New 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine to replace Puretech motors in Peugeot and more
News
16 Mar 2026
Long-term test: Toyota Prius Excel
Toyota Prius Excel - header with charging cable

Long-term test: Toyota Prius Excel

First report: Surprises galore as Mk5 version of hybrid pioneer joins fleet
Long-term tests
15 Mar 2026
Kia PV5 Passenger vs Vauxhall Vivaro Life: can South Korea’s MPV beat a home-grown rival?
Kia PV5 Passenger vs Vauxhall Vivaro Life - front angled

Kia PV5 Passenger vs Vauxhall Vivaro Life: can South Korea’s MPV beat a home-grown rival?

Kia is entering new territory with its quirky van-based PV5 electric MPV. Vauxhall’s Vivaro Life is a benchmark rival, so can the South Korean newcome…
Car group tests
14 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content