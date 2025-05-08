New Chevrolet Corvette undercuts the Porsche 911 by a massive £15k
The right-hand-drive American supercar starts from under £100,000 in the UK, with new tech to boot
The new Chevrolet Corvette is now available in right-hand drive in the UK. The updated American supercar retains its mid-engined V8, but gets a new tri-screen cockpit, plus expanded customisation options.
Three versions are offered in the UK – Stingray, E-Ray and ZO6 – with all benefitting from a heavily revised interior design. Introduced in the U.S around this time last year, the new set-up comprises three screens that wrap around the cockpit. The eight-inch touchscreen has been swapped for a 12.7-inch unit, while there’s also a 14-inch digital instrument cluster (two inches larger than before) and an all-new 6.6-inch touchscreen for the driver. This displays additional vehicle information such G-forces, tyre pressures, mileage or readouts from the Corvette’s traction management system.
On the centre console, the cup-holders have lost their folding lid, but there’s now an additional storage area for wireless smartphone charging, with the gear selector located in the same place and the drive mode selector repositioned in line with it. The volume knob has even been enlarged to make it easier to use and the ventilation controls can now be found under the central touchscreen on a row of physical buttons.
Chevrolet also says the 2026 UK Corvette will be available with an expanded choice of interior upholstery options, as well as further exterior detail choices (such as roofs, wheels and racing stripes). There’s also now a built-in recorder with shareable video – ideal for track days.
Pricing for the Corvette Stingray starts from £95,460 for the Coupe and £98,740 for the Convertible, making it roughly £15,000 cheaper than an entry-level Porsche 911 Carrera. These utilise a 492bhp 6.2-litre V8 and are capable of 0-62mph in around three-and-a-half seconds.
If that isn’t quite fast enough, the hybrid-assisted Corvette E-Ray boosts power to 646bhp and starts from £153,400 and £159,230 for the Coupe and Convertible respectively. Thanks to the addition of an electric motor, the E-Ray has all-wheel drive and can sprint from 0-62mph in just 2.9 seconds.
Finally, the range-topping Corvette ZO6 is the most track-focused model on offer in the UK – we don’t get the fire-breathing, 1,000bhp ZR1 model over here, sadly – and the Coupe starts from £180,620, with the Convertible costing just over £4,000 more. This swaps the 6.2-litre engine for a 5.5-litre flat-plane-crank V8, which develops 661bhp, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 2.6 seconds.
You might note that the above line-up does not include the new Grand Sport and Grand Sport X models revealed earlier this year; these will occupy the space between the Stingray and E-Ray and debut an even larger 6.7-litre V8 engine. This produces 535bhp in the Grand Sport and will eventually be rolled out to the Stingray, also – albeit with a slightly detuned output.
The Corvette first went on sale in the UK in right-hand drive form in 2024, and there are now six dealerships across the country handling the car.
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