Verdict

A mid-engined hybrid Corvette might seem like heresy to diehard fans of America’s iconic supercar, but in terms of execution, things have gone very, very right. Not only is the mix of modern e-motor and old-school V8 an addictive, rapid combination, but the E-Ray’s ride, handling, transmission and brakes are all superb, too. Our one tiny reservation was that our drive was slightly limited by the conditions; with more open roads and dryer conditions to really push the car to its limits, it’s quite possible the E-Ray could chalk up that final extra half-star.

This is the eighth generation of the Corvette, and at first glance, America’s most iconic sports car has moved into the 2020s in a form that’s almost unrecognisable compared with its ancestors.

First, there’s the branding. No longer does the car wear a Chevrolet badge; parent company General Motors considers the Corvette name strong enough to be a marque in its own right. We agree.

And in one of the biggest changes in the Corvette’s history, the C8 generation is the first that has ditched the front-engined layout it has used since the fifties in favour of a mid-mounted set-up. This was a change brought about by Corvette’s continued commitment to motorsport; it felt the mid-engined layout would be what it needed to take on Porsche and Ferrari at iconic endurance races around the world, such as Daytona and Le Mans.