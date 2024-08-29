Car Deal of the Day: comfort-focused Citroen C3 Origin for only £152 per month

Comfy French supermini

Decent amount of kit and cabin space

£152 per month with £1,569 initial payment

The new Citroen C3 has just arrived but, slightly unusually, Citroen decided to keep the previous generation car around aimed towards buyers seeking good value for money, renaming it as the C3 Origin. Now you can scoop up a top-of-the-range C3 Origin for just £152 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is for a three-year lease on the Citroen C3 Origin in Max trim, and it’s being offered by VIP Gateway through our parent site Carwow. The deal requires a very reasonable initial payment of £1,569, followed by monthly payments of £152.

Included in the deal is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to, increasing it to 8,000 miles a year costs just £13 extra per month.

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, automatic LED headlights, a reversing camera plus a fair amount of safety kit, like autonomous emergency braking, driver attention alert and traffic sign recognition.

Max trim also includes Citroen’s trademark ‘airbumps’ on the doors that are meant to protect against car park scrapes. Meanwhile the cabin offers just enough room for four adults, and the 300-litre boot is pretty good for a car this size. The same is true for the 992 litres available when the rear seats are folded down.

The Citroen C3 Origin is very much set up for comfort, with the suspension able to soak up bumps in the road, plus the steering and clutch are light. This particular model has the entry-level PureTech 83 engine with 82bhp and 118Nm of torque. It has enough pep if you’re just pottering around town, but does mean 0-62mph takes a lengthy 12.5 seconds. At least it can return up to 50.4mpg, if you're an economical driver.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Citroen C3 Origin Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...