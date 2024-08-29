Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: comfort-focused Citroen C3 Origin for only £152 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 29 August is for those who like getting their money’s worth

by: Ellis Hyde
29 Aug 2024
Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech You! - front tracking
  • Comfy French supermini
  • Decent amount of kit and cabin space
  • £152 per month with £1,569 initial payment

The new Citroen C3 has just arrived but, slightly unusually, Citroen decided to keep the previous generation car around aimed towards buyers seeking good value for money, renaming it as the C3 Origin. Now you can scoop up a top-of-the-range C3 Origin for just £152 a month. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is for a three-year lease on the Citroen C3 Origin in Max trim, and it’s being offered by VIP Gateway through our parent site Carwow. The deal requires a very reasonable initial payment of £1,569, followed by monthly payments of £152. 

Included in the deal is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to, increasing it to 8,000 miles a year costs just £13 extra per month.

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, automatic LED headlights, a reversing camera plus a fair amount of safety kit, like autonomous emergency braking, driver attention alert and traffic sign recognition. 

Max trim also includes Citroen’s trademark ‘airbumps’ on the doors that are meant to protect against car park scrapes. Meanwhile the cabin offers just enough room for four adults, and the 300-litre boot is pretty good for a car this size. The same is true for the 992 litres available when the rear seats are folded down.

The Citroen C3 Origin is very much set up for comfort, with the suspension able to soak up bumps in the road, plus the steering and clutch are light. This particular model has the entry-level PureTech 83 engine with 82bhp and 118Nm of torque. It has enough pep if you’re just pottering around town, but does mean 0-62mph takes a lengthy 12.5 seconds. At least it can return up to 50.4mpg, if you're an economical driver.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Citroen C3 Origin Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swace for only £168 per month while stock lasts
Suzuki Swace - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swace for only £168 per month while stock lasts

Appealing offer on Suzuki’s soon-to-be-discounted hybrid estate car is our Deal of the Day for 28 August
28 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 10k miles per year in a Tesla Model Y for £299 a month
Tesla Model Y Long Range - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: 10k miles per year in a Tesla Model Y for £299 a month

Tesla’s new finance offer for its globally best-selling SUV is our Deal of the Day for 27 August
27 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Renault Symbioz is the new kid on the block from £190 per month
Renault Symbioz - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Symbioz is the new kid on the block from £190 per month

A tried and tested platform with a clever hybrid powertrain –- the new Renault Symbioz is our Deal of the Day for 23 August
23 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: brand new, plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR for £223 per month
Toyota C-HR - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR for £223 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 22 August is Toyota’s sharp-looking small SUV for much less than you would think
22 Aug 2024

Most Popular

Dacia Duster owners' review: the people's verdict on the new Mk3 SUV
Group of Dacia Duster owners standing in a room with two brand-new Dacia Dusters
Features

Dacia Duster owners' review: the people's verdict on the new Mk3 SUV

Previous-generation Dusters impressed these people enough for them to buy the SUV. But what do they make of the Mk3?
26 Aug 2024
Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
New MG ZS Hybrid+ revealed: compact SUV offers electrified power for under £22k
MG ZS Hybrid+ - front tracking
News

New MG ZS Hybrid+ revealed: compact SUV offers electrified power for under £22k

The new Dacia Duster rival uses the same full-hybrid powertrain as the award-winning MG3 supermini
28 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content