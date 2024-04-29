Stable charging costs make EVs look cheaper as petrol prices rise

According to the AA’s monthly EV Recharge Report, the cost to charge an electric car didn’t change between the months of February and March, with the average flat rate to use a public rapid (up to 100kW) or ultra-rapid (over 100kW) charger at 74p and 77p per kilowatt-hour respectively.

Things remained steady for slower public chargers, too, with the cost to charge per kilowatt-hour standing firm at 60p for fast chargers (up to 22kW) and 52p for slow chargers (up to 8kW). Stable home energy prices also meant that the average cost to top-up an EV at home remained at just 29p per kilowatt-hour.

This all comes at a time that the cost of petrol has increased by eight pence per litre in the first quarter of 2024 alone. The AA’s head of road policy, Jack Cousens, celebrated the stability of electric car charging prices, saying: “The freeze in charging costs in March is much welcomed by EV drivers, and watched enviously by petrol and diesel drivers. With petrol heading towards 150 pence per litre in April, these drivers would give anything for some price stability.”

Much of this so-called stability has been linked to greater price transparency. Since 2021, EG Group has been installing signage at its EV charging stations displaying live pricing to give passersby an idea of the cost of charging before they go to plug in – just like the boards you find outside a traditional petrol station.