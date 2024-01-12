Sainsburys plugs-in to the EV charging market with its own Smart Charge brand

Supermarket chain Sainsburys is making a grab for a bigger slice of the UK’s ultra-rapid EV charging market, launching a new ‘Smart Charge’ brand and announcing plans to be a top five provider by the end of this year.

The firm was one of the big four supermarkets criticised by the Competitions and Markets Authority in its recent report focusing on ‘weak competition’ in petrol and diesel market - the body finding that the retailers hiked profit margins during the fuel price crisis. Now Sainsburys says it aims to have 750 “cutting-edge, ultra-rapid charging bays” installed in car parks at more than 100 of its stores within the next 12 months.

When that target is reached, the company claims its Smart Charge brand will be one of the top-five ultra-rapid charging providers in the country, a position it says aligns well with research showing that almost 94 per cent of drivers would prefer to use “just one trusted out-of-home charging brand”.

According to Sainsbury’s own research, 80 per cent of EV drivers say they avoid long journeys, due to not wanting to use public charge points. It is aiming to overcome driver frustrations with limited charger provision, broken equipment and slow charging times, offering 150kW Smart Charge bays that allow drivers to top up in as little as 30 mins.