New EV grant brings £5k electric car discount… but only if you’re an Uber driver

Almost two years since the UK plug-in car grant was discontinued, a new scheme has been announced giving financial assistance to people buying electric cars. Don’t get too excited, though, as this isn’t one that’s being offered by the government and is exclusive to Uber drivers operating in London.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new grant offers London-based Uber drivers £5,000 towards the purchase, lease or hire purchase of a new EV. Available now, this offer can be utilised and claimed in conjunction with other offers that the ridesharing firm provides for its drivers.

Most notable is the partnership Uber has made with Kia, which grants an additional £12-17,000 discount on the purchase of one of the Korean brand’s vehicles, adding up to a potential £22,000 saving.

That’s not all, as Uber is also partnering with BP Pulse and providing its drivers with up to £250 of free public charging per month for the first three months of ownership. This is then followed by an exclusive lower charging rate, accessibly only by members of the scheme and using BP Pulse chargepoints.

It’s not just the Uber drivers that will benefit from the firm’s recent investment in electric cars, though; Uber has recently supported Redbridge Council in installing an additional 68 charge points, as part of its pledge to provide London with an additional 700 public EV chargers.