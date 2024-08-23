Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

InstaVolt to introduce off-peak pricing for UK’s largest EV rapid charger network

The special rate will cut more than a third off the regular pricing for the entire InstaVolt network

by: Ellis Hyde
23 Aug 2024
Instavolt charger

InstaVolt, the UK’s largest network of rapid chargers for electric cars, is introducing a lower off-peak rate that’s more than one third less than its regular pricing and will be available on all of the more than 1,600 charging points it operates across the country.

From 1 September, it will cost 54p per kWh to top-up an EV using any InstaVolt rapid charger between 10pm and 6am – down from 85p per kWh any other time. During those off-peak hours, InstaVolt will offer the cheapest prices of any public rapid charging network.

Initially, the cheaper off-peak rate will only be offered to InstaVolt app users, but by the end of the year drivers who pay via contactless will also benefit from it. InstaVolt is working to support variable pricing solutions for its chargers as well, including additional time-of-day and regional pricing. 

CEO of InstaVolt, Delvin Lane, said: “We’ve brought off-peak pricing in across our network ahead of our planned schedule as we wanted to offer this excellent price before we go into the colder months, giving InstaVolt users this saving now.

“We know the winter presents extra challenges, and we’re mindful that the cost-of-living crisis is still affecting people, the price of energy is also set to increase following the recently announced October price cap…Our new tariff will have the benefit of offering motorists who can’t charge at home, a cheaper rate of electricity.”

The Basingstoke-based company plans to eventually install 11,000 ultra-rapid chargers in the UK and Ireland by 2030. It’s also continuing to lobby the Government to review the 20 per cent VAT rate for public charging.

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

