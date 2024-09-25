Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Shocking data reveals a third of drivers believe car theft has been “decriminalised”

New figures from Nextbase show that car thefts have doubled in a decade, but conviction rates remain incredibly low

By:Tom Jervis
25 Sep 2024
Thief breaking in to car

Almost a third of drivers deem car theft to have been effectively “decriminalised”, as the number of car thefts has almost doubled in the past decade, despite an incredibly low conviction rate.

New figures, courtesy of tech firm Nextbase, show that roughly 130,000 cars were stolen in the UK in the year leading up to March 2024, compared with 70,000 cars in 2014. Perhaps even more alarming is that despite the high number of thefts, only two per cent of cases resulted in anyone being charged. 

This is slightly up from the 1.43 per cent charge rate that Nextbase reported between June 2022 and 2023, but it still exposes crucial failings within the UK’s police force and, many believe, their lack of commitment to combating car crime.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s no wonder, then, that when Nextbase surveyed 2,000 drivers about what it described as a car theft “epidemic”, almost one in three (31 per cent) of respondents said they believe car crime has essentially been “decriminalised” due to the lack of effective response from the police. 

This is supported by the fact that 17 per cent of people surveyed are actively putting off buying a new car, fearing it might get stolen.

Two-thirds of respondents also said that they believe criminals are becoming more sophisticated in their methods; this is highlighted by the recent rise in keyless car thefts, in which criminals utilise a relay device that can fool the car into thinking its key is nearby, thereby allowing it to be unlocked.

Shocked by the new statistics, Nextbase’s Head of Road Safety, Bryn Brooker, said: “This alarming rise in car thefts cannot be solved by police alone, who often don’t even get called until a stolen car has been stripped for parts or shipped abroad.”

Auto Express has approached the National Police Chief Council (NPCC) for comment, but is yet to receive a response.

Have you been a recent victim of car crime? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Police seize hundreds of “death trap” e-bikes used to mount pavements and run red lights
E-bike handlebars

Police seize hundreds of “death trap” e-bikes used to mount pavements and run red lights

In the past year, police forces across the UK have confiscated almost 1,000 electric bikes, many of which have been illegally modified
News
25 Sep 2024
Graduated Drivers Licences: “shocking” new data shows one third of dangerous driving endorsements come from under 25s
Driving licence UK

Graduated Drivers Licences: “shocking” new data shows one third of dangerous driving endorsements come from under 25s

Young people are responsible for 38 per cent of dangerous driving endorsements, reigniting calls for a GDL scheme in the UK
News
25 Sep 2024
US moves to ban high-tech car parts from China amid spyware and hacking fears
Zeekr X - screen

US moves to ban high-tech car parts from China amid spyware and hacking fears

Biden administration acts over concerns tech could be used to collect data on citizens or manipulate vehicles
News
24 Sep 2024
London streets “paved with fines” as TfL takes record profits from Red Route PCNs on motorists
London Roads

London streets “paved with fines” as TfL takes record profits from Red Route PCNs on motorists

New info reveals that Transport for London made over £83 million in fines last year from its red routes alone
News
24 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month

Cupra’s sporty electric hatchback with a 341-mile range is our Deal of the Day for 20 September
News
20 Sep 2024
Best tow cars to buy 2025
Best tow cars to buy 2025 - header

Best tow cars to buy 2025

There’s more to towing a car than just hitching up a caravan. Check out these tow car stars to pick what’s right for you
Best cars & vans
20 Sep 2024
SEAT should be reinvented as a Dacia-beating cheap, urban car brand
Opinion - SEAT

SEAT should be reinvented as a Dacia-beating cheap, urban car brand

Mike Rutherford thinks Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands are too similar and lack individual identity
Opinion
22 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content