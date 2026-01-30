The Hyundai Kona has become the South Korean brand’s first model to receive the Government’s Electric Car Grant, saving buyers £1,500 off the price of the electric SUV.

With the Hyundai now starting from £33,500 for the entry-level Kona Electric Advance, it is only roughly £2,000 more than an equivalent Vauxhall Mokka Electric. The latter has qualified for the ECG for some months now, while the Kona has had to make do with Hyundai’s own Electric Grant, which effectively is more of a manufacturer discount than a true grant.

Until this point, the main thing that has prevented Hyundai models from receiving the ECG has been the brand’s lack of an official Science Based Target. This is essentially an official carbon emissions reduction goal, as per the Paris Agreement. As having an SBT is a stipulation of receiving the grant, we can only assume Hyundai has now set one up in the hope that customer savings will result in more sales.

All versions of the Hyundai Kona Electric qualify for the ECG, as even the top-of-the-range Ultimate starts from under the £42,000 price limit. Every model comes equipped with a 215bhp front-mounted electric motor, alongside a 65.4kWh battery pack. These get the car from 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds, and provide it with a range of up to 319 miles on the WLTP test cycle.

The Kona’s qualification for Band 2 of the ECG – the most environmentally friendly cars qualifying for Band 1 get an even more generous £3,750 grant – means that we could soon see other Hyundais, such as the Inster, also qualify for Government funding.

A cheaper version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 could allow that car to become eligible, while the Kia Niro EV, the Kona’s sister car, could also join the list of cars receiving grants.

