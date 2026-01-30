Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hyundai Kona Electric now has the EV grant and an extra bonus for Motability customers

South Korean brand’s popular electric SUV now boasts an Advance Payment of just £749

By:Tom Jervis
3 Feb 2026
Hyundai Kona Electric - front corner tracking

The Hyundai Kona has become the South Korean brand’s first model to receive the Government’s Electric Car Grant, saving money for buyers, as well as users of the Motability scheme.

Now starting from £33,500, the entry-level Hyundai Kona Electric Advance is only roughly £2,000 more than an equivalent Vauxhall Mokka Electric. The latter has qualified for the ECG for some months now, while the Kona has had to make do with Hyundai’s own Electric Grant, which effectively is more of a manufacturer discount than a true grant.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Also benefitting from the changes are customers of the Motability scheme as Advance Payments have been slashed by more than half. Prior to the Grant’s introduction, the Advance Payment on a Kona Electric would set you back £2,249, however, scheme users will now only have to pay £749 up front.

President of Hyundai & Genesis UK, Ashey Andrew, said: “Kona Electric’s eligibility for the Electric Car Grant ensures that customers have access to a more level playing field when it comes to choosing electric mobility.”

If you want to save even more money on a new Hyundai Kona Electric – or any new car for that matter – Auto Express’ Buy a Car service is home to fantastic deals, no matter whether you plan to finance, lease or even buy outright.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Until this point, the main thing that has prevented Hyundai models from receiving the ECG has been the brand’s lack of an official Science Based Target. This is essentially an official carbon emissions reduction goal, as per the Paris Agreement. As having an SBT is a stipulation of receiving the grant, we can only assume Hyundai has now set one up in the hope that customer savings will result in more sales.

All versions of the Hyundai Kona Electric qualify for the ECG, as even the top-of-the-range Ultimate starts from under the £42,000 price limit. Every model comes equipped with a 215bhp front-mounted electric motor, alongside a 65.4kWh battery pack. These get the car from 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds, and provide it with a range of up to 319 miles on the WLTP test cycle.

The Kona’s qualification for Band 2 of the ECG – the most environmentally friendly cars qualifying for Band 1 get an even more generous £3,750 grant – means that we could soon see other Hyundais, such as the Inster, also qualify for Government funding. 

A cheaper version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 could allow that car to become eligible, while the Kia Niro EV, the Kona’s sister car, could also join the list of cars receiving grants.

Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hyundai Kona Electric review
Hyundai Kona Electric - front tracking

Hyundai Kona Electric review

The Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the best small SUVs around and a previous Car of the Year winner
In-depth reviews
30 Jan 2026
Hyundai leasing deals
Hyundai Ioniq 5 front tracking

Hyundai leasing deals

These are the best leasing deals on Hyundai cars that you’ll find right now
Best cars & vans
7 Oct 2025
Best cheap company cars 2026
Best cheap company cars 2025 - header

Best cheap company cars 2026

These are the best company cars for a limited budget
Best cars & vans
17 Mar 2025
Best low tax cars: New EVs and used ICE cars with cheap VED road tax
Best low tax cars - header image

Best low tax cars: New EVs and used ICE cars with cheap VED road tax

From April 2025 the VED tax bands change. Here are ten cars that avoid the worst of the extra expense
Best cars & vans
5 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross: low prices and plenty of space, but which SUV does it best?
Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross - front tracking

Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross: low prices and plenty of space, but which SUV does it best?

Citroen’s latest C5 Aircross hybrid is aiming to woo budget family SUV buyers, but standing in its way is the wallet-friendly Dacia Bigster hybrid
Car group tests
31 Jan 2026
Some Chinese car brands are doomed to disappear, warns Skoda boss
Skoda Kodiaq - front cornering

Some Chinese car brands are doomed to disappear, warns Skoda boss

Skoda’s sales and marketing boss warns “there will be a consolidation” of the number of Chinese car brands around
News
3 Feb 2026
Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content