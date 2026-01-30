Hyundai Kona Electric now has the EV grant and an extra bonus for Motability customers

The Hyundai Kona has become the South Korean brand’s first model to receive the Government’s Electric Car Grant, saving money for buyers, as well as users of the Motability scheme.

Now starting from £33,500, the entry-level Hyundai Kona Electric Advance is only roughly £2,000 more than an equivalent Vauxhall Mokka Electric. The latter has qualified for the ECG for some months now, while the Kona has had to make do with Hyundai’s own Electric Grant, which effectively is more of a manufacturer discount than a true grant.

Also benefitting from the changes are customers of the Motability scheme as Advance Payments have been slashed by more than half. Prior to the Grant’s introduction, the Advance Payment on a Kona Electric would set you back £2,249, however, scheme users will now only have to pay £749 up front.

President of Hyundai & Genesis UK, Ashey Andrew, said: “Kona Electric’s eligibility for the Electric Car Grant ensures that customers have access to a more level playing field when it comes to choosing electric mobility.”

