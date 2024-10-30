Labour retains 5p fuel duty cut for 2025

Labour’s first budget after years in opposition has been delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, with motorists celebrating a decision to maintain the freeze on fuel duty introduced in 2011, and to extend the 5p ‘cost of living’ cut in fuel duty for another year.

Against a challenging economic background Reeves introduced a package she described as ”restoring economic stability and turning the page on 14 years”. That meant setting out measures across the economy designed to raise taxes overall by £40 billion, but she confounded many pundits with a pledge to retain the 5p fuel-duty cut.

“To retain the 5p cuts and to freeze fuel duty again would cost over three billion pounds next year at a time when the fiscal position is so difficult,” she told the House of Commons. “I have concluded that in these difficult circumstances, while the cost of living remains high and with a backdrop of global uncertainty, increasing fuel duty next year would be the wrong choice for working people. I have decided today to freeze fuel duty next year, and I will maintain the existing 5p cut for another year.”

The Chancellor has also committed to maintaining existing company-car tax incentives beyond 2028, and says she will increase the differential between fully electric and other vehicles in the first year of Vehicle Excise Duty (road tax), with an increased revenue take of £400 million.