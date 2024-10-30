Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Chancellor’s budget pothole plan draws faint praise

£500m extra funding promised for 2025, but there’s no long-term funding plan

By:Chris Rosamond
30 Oct 2024
Pothole

Labour’s budget missed the chance to deliver on the party’s pre-election pledge to deliver “multi-year funding settlements to local leaders”, which would allow local authorities to develop proper planned schedules for road maintenance.

While the party previously called for an end to the “sticking plaster” approach to fixing the UK’s pothole plague, its Chancellor Rachel Reeves has instead announced a £500 million cash injection into roads maintenance for 2025.

Announcing her budget measure in the House of Commons, Reeves told MPs: “For too long, potholes have been an all too visible reminder of our failure to invest as a nation. Today, that changes, with a £500 million-pound increase in road-maintenance budgets next year, more than delivering on our manifesto commitment to fix an additional one million potholes each year.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The cash has been welcomed, but there’s disappointment at the lack of a long-term funding programme, with Steve Gooding of the RAC Foundation charity saying: "Any money allocated to improve the shocking state of many of our local roads is welcome, but for all the talk of hundreds of millions of pounds, the country's tens of millions of drivers will only be happy when they see an improvement on the highways they use everyday, those outside their houses.

"The long-term solution is a long-term funding settlement for councils, so they can finally get on top of what has been a perennial problem," he said. 

When Auto Express polled readers about their budget wishlist, addressing the poor state of the UK’s roads was top priority, with 72 per cent of readers demanding action. However, it’s unlikely that £500m will make much of a dent, given that the road building industry has calculated the Chancellor would need to find £16 billion to bring all our tarmac up to scratch.

Has your car been damaged by a pothole? Read here for how to report a pothole and claim for damage on your car...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Budget hammers new-car buyers as first-year road tax doubles
Car dealership forecourt

Budget hammers new-car buyers as first-year road tax doubles

Year-one VED rates hiked for non-EVs, while company EV tax incentives are extended
News
30 Oct 2024
Labour retains 5p fuel duty cut for 2025
Parliament

Labour retains 5p fuel duty cut for 2025

Drivers spared tax hikes at the pumps, but budget offers nothing new on potholes or car crime
News
30 Oct 2024
Dealers forced to reveal commission earned on car finance deals
Finance contract, car key and calculator on desk

Dealers forced to reveal commission earned on car finance deals

How much did your dealer pocket when arranging your finance? Now they have to tell you…
News
29 Oct 2024
BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever

Euro NCAP says it doesn’t recommend the BYD Atto 3’s adaptive cruise control system, given that it “effectively switches off” after periods of driver …
News
25 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”
&quot;Baby Tesla&quot; - design sketch

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”

Priorities have shifted from an entry-level Tesla Model 2 to the autonomous Robotaxi
News
25 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month
Volkswagen ID.7 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month

The VW ID.7 isn’t cheap but this lease deal helps bring down the cost of ownership for the talented family EV
News
26 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Bargain Tesla Model 3 with 318-mile range for £298 per month
Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Bargain Tesla Model 3 with 318-mile range for £298 per month

The basic Model 3 still gets plenty of kit, performance and range, but helps keep this lease price low, too
News
25 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content