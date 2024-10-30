Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Budget hammers new-car buyers as first-year road tax doubles

Year-one VED rates hiked for non-EVs, while company EV tax incentives are extended

By:Chris Rosamond
30 Oct 2024
Car dealership forecourt

The Chancellor has doubled the cost of the first year’s Vehicle Excise Duty (VED/road tax) for buyers of many new models, in a measure the government says increases the differential between fully electric and internal-combustion vehicles.

With effect from April 2025, the standard rate of road tax will increase only by the rate of inflation, but anyone buying a car after that date will face a much bigger road tax bill if their car emits more than 75g per kilometre of CO2. From that 75g threshold, and across every higher CO2 charging band, the government is doubling the rates for first-year road tax in a blanket measure that it says will raise £400m for treasury funds next year - and £1.7bn by the end of the decade.

For the worst-affected high-performance and luxury cars emitting more than 255g/km - such as the V8 petrol Range Rover - the first-year road tax rate jumps from an already hefty £2,745 to an eye-watering £5,490. However even buyers of small superminis like a 1.2-litre hybrid Vauxhall Corsa emitting 102g/km of CO2 take a significant hit, with their first-year rate doubling from £195 to almost £400. The sliding scale of charging bands itself is kept unchanged.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The bad news for car buyers doesn’t end there, because first-year VED rates for cars emitting up to 50g/km and 75g/km of CO2 will rise to £110 and £130 respectively. Up until April 2025, buyers of those cars pay just £10 and £30 respectively. And in what appears to be a harbinger for more tax hikes ahead, electric cars will no longer escape with a zero rate for VED. From April they’ll pay road tax like everyone else, but with only a £10 annual charge being levied. 

The Chancellor hasn’t yet acted on the supplement to VED charged on cars costing more than £40,000, despite pleas from the industry to increase the price threshold which from April next year threatens to deter buyers of expensive EV models. However the budget briefing document says: “The government recognises the disproportionate impact of the current VED Expensive Car Supplement threshold for those purchasing zero-emission cars and will consider raising the threshold for zero-emission cars only at a future fiscal event, to make it easier to buy electric cars.”

The government is providing longer-term certainty on favourable Benefit-in-Kind rates for EVs, currently the main driver for EV take-up in the UK, but it’s at the expense of hybrid drivers. The government states: “Company Car Tax rates will continue to strongly incentivise the take-up of electric vehicles, while rates for hybrid vehicles will be increased to align more closely with rates for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, to focus support on electric vehicles.”

Benefit-in-kind rates are already fixed until 2027, but the Chancellor has laid out a formula from 2028-2029 that will see rates for zero-emission vehicles rise by 2 per cent annually to 9 per cent.

BiK tax for hybrid vehicles will rise to 19 per cent by 2029 - more than doubling compared with current levels - while tax rates for all other vehicles will rise by one per cent per year.

The government also addressed what many consider to be a loophole around the use of luxury 4x4 double cab pick-ups. From April next year they’ll be treated the same way as cars for the purposes of capital allowances and Benefit-in-Kind, although users of existing vehicles will have transitional arrangements, allowing them be taxed at the current rates until 2029.

What did you think of the budget? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Chancellor’s budget pothole plan draws faint praise
Pothole

Chancellor’s budget pothole plan draws faint praise

£500m extra funding promised for 2025, but there’s no long-term funding plan
News
30 Oct 2024
Labour retains 5p fuel duty cut for 2025
Parliament

Labour retains 5p fuel duty cut for 2025

Drivers spared tax hikes at the pumps, but budget offers nothing new on potholes or car crime
News
30 Oct 2024
Dealers forced to reveal commission earned on car finance deals
Finance contract, car key and calculator on desk

Dealers forced to reveal commission earned on car finance deals

How much did your dealer pocket when arranging your finance? Now they have to tell you…
News
29 Oct 2024
BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever

Euro NCAP says it doesn’t recommend the BYD Atto 3’s adaptive cruise control system, given that it “effectively switches off” after periods of driver …
News
25 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”
&quot;Baby Tesla&quot; - design sketch

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”

Priorities have shifted from an entry-level Tesla Model 2 to the autonomous Robotaxi
News
25 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month
Volkswagen ID.7 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month

The VW ID.7 isn’t cheap but this lease deal helps bring down the cost of ownership for the talented family EV
News
26 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Bargain Tesla Model 3 with 318-mile range for £298 per month
Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Bargain Tesla Model 3 with 318-mile range for £298 per month

The basic Model 3 still gets plenty of kit, performance and range, but helps keep this lease price low, too
News
25 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content