Budget hammers new-car buyers as first-year road tax doubles

The bad news for car buyers doesn’t end there, because first-year VED rates for cars emitting up to 50g/km and 75g/km of CO2 will rise to £110 and £130 respectively. Up until April 2025, buyers of those cars pay just £10 and £30 respectively. And in what appears to be a harbinger for more tax hikes ahead, electric cars will no longer escape with a zero rate for VED. From April they’ll pay road tax like everyone else, but with only a £10 annual charge being levied.

The Chancellor hasn’t yet acted on the supplement to VED charged on cars costing more than £40,000, despite pleas from the industry to increase the price threshold which from April next year threatens to deter buyers of expensive EV models. However the budget briefing document says: “The government recognises the disproportionate impact of the current VED Expensive Car Supplement threshold for those purchasing zero-emission cars and will consider raising the threshold for zero-emission cars only at a future fiscal event, to make it easier to buy electric cars.”

The government is providing longer-term certainty on favourable Benefit-in-Kind rates for EVs, currently the main driver for EV take-up in the UK, but it’s at the expense of hybrid drivers. The government states: “Company Car Tax rates will continue to strongly incentivise the take-up of electric vehicles, while rates for hybrid vehicles will be increased to align more closely with rates for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, to focus support on electric vehicles.”

Benefit-in-kind rates are already fixed until 2027, but the Chancellor has laid out a formula from 2028-2029 that will see rates for zero-emission vehicles rise by 2 per cent annually to 9 per cent.

BiK tax for hybrid vehicles will rise to 19 per cent by 2029 - more than doubling compared with current levels - while tax rates for all other vehicles will rise by one per cent per year.

The government also addressed what many consider to be a loophole around the use of luxury 4x4 double cab pick-ups. From April next year they’ll be treated the same way as cars for the purposes of capital allowances and Benefit-in-Kind, although users of existing vehicles will have transitional arrangements, allowing them be taxed at the current rates until 2029.

