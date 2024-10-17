Car Deal of the Day: if you don’t totally love the Cupra Born after three months, get your money back!

Sporty all-electric family hatchback

‘Love Me or Leave Me’ available on all models

Plus a free home wallbox charge from Ohme

There are several reasons why motorists might not feel ready to go electric, like having to figure out where and when to charge it, which isn’t always easy. But Cupra has come up with a solution for anyone umming and ahing about buying their first EV: get a Cupra Born and if you don’t totally love living with it after three months, you get your money back.

The three-month money guarantee, which it’s calling 'Love Me or Leave Me', is available now on qualifying vehicles ordered from Cupra’s current stock. That includes the range-topping 321bhp Cupra Born VZ.

For those who do decide to hand back their new Born after the first three months, Cupra will return their money if the car was purchased outright, while finance customers will have their advanced payment refunded. Although that’s subject to damage or excess mileage you’ve done, so try not to break the car.

Cupra says the idea behind the 'Love Me or Leave Me' deal is taking the risk out of transition to an electric car. To help make that transition as easy as possible, the Spanish brand is also offering a free home wallbox charger from Ohme.

Plus energy provider OVO will give customers up to 10,000 miles worth of free charging if they add its Charge Anytime tariff to their OVO energy plan. It allows for smart charging at home for just 7p per kWh at any time, day or night.

The Cupra Born line-up features several variants, which offer between 264 miles to 341 miles of range, depending on the battery size. Meanwhile standard equipment includes alloys wheels, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, a 5.3-inch instrument display, a 12-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

