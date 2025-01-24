Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Tavascan offers style and performance for £296 a month

Attractive styling

Cupra is really getting into its stride as one of the all-powerful Volkswagen Group’s most interesting brands. Models such as the all-electric Tavascan are proof of the marque’s premium and sporty aspirations coming to fruition – and it’s cheaper to own than you might expect.

Using the Auto Express Find a Car service, we discovered that Xcite Car Leasing Cupra is offering the Tavascan for just over £296.24 a month right now. There’s an initial requirement for a payment of £3,824.93, and the deal is for 24 months and capped at 5,000 miles a year. But you can double the mileage allowance for an extra £13.14 a month if necessary.

This deal gives you the entry-spec V1 car, but you won’t be short changed when it comes to desirable features. As standard, V1 trim gets LED headlights, an LED rear light bar with illuminated Cupra badge, welcome lights with logo projection, a hands-free electric tailgate, a 15-inch infotainment screen with sat-nav and connected services, wireless smartphone connectivity and charging, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel and sporty bucket seats up front.

All Tavascans, regardless of trim, come with the same 77kWh battery pack, with the V1 offering the longest range of 323 miles. The DC fast-charging speed of 135kW may seem a little low, but it’s good enough to top up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. A 282bhp motor drives the rear wheels, and helps get the car from 0-62mph in a very speedy 6.8 seconds.

A lot of the car’s underpinnings are shared with other Volkswagen Group EVs, but the Tavascan differs in the way it handles. It’s more agile than a Skoda Enyaq Coupé, for example, while sharper, heavier steering helps to give the Cupra a sportier feel. But the Tavascan still has lovely, refined driving manners, and is a great cruiser on longer journeys.

The main reason you’re likely to consider the Tavascan, though, is the styling. This coupé-SUV has a very distinctive look and feel which helps it stand out from its competitors.

