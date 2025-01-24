Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Tavascan offers style and performance for £296 a month

The Tavascan coupé-SUV really stands out thanks to its distinctive design. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 January

By:James Batchelor
24 Jan 2025
Cupra Tavascan - front tracking
  • Attractive styling
  • Generous equipment
  • £296.24 a month

Cupra is really getting into its stride as one of the all-powerful Volkswagen Group’s most interesting brands. Models such as the all-electric Tavascan are proof of the marque’s premium and sporty aspirations coming to fruition – and it’s cheaper to own than you might expect.

Using the Auto Express Find a Car service, we discovered that Xcite Car Leasing Cupra is offering the Tavascan for just over £296.24 a month right now. There’s an initial requirement for a payment of £3,824.93, and the deal is for 24 months and capped at 5,000 miles a year. But you can double the mileage allowance for an extra £13.14 a month if necessary.

This deal gives you the entry-spec V1 car, but you won’t be short changed when it comes to desirable features. As standard, V1 trim gets LED headlights, an LED rear light bar with illuminated Cupra badge, welcome lights with logo projection, a hands-free electric tailgate, a 15-inch infotainment screen with sat-nav and connected services, wireless smartphone connectivity and charging, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel and sporty bucket seats up front.

All Tavascans, regardless of trim, come with the same 77kWh battery pack, with the V1 offering the longest range of 323 miles. The DC fast-charging speed of 135kW may seem a little low, but it’s good enough to top up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. A 282bhp motor drives the rear wheels, and helps get the car from 0-62mph in a very speedy 6.8 seconds. 

A lot of the car’s underpinnings are shared with other Volkswagen Group EVs, but the Tavascan differs in the way it handles. It’s more agile than a Skoda Enyaq Coupé, for example, while sharper, heavier steering helps to give the Cupra a sportier feel. But the Tavascan still has lovely, refined driving manners, and is a great cruiser on longer journeys. 

The main reason you’re likely to consider the Tavascan, though, is the styling. This coupé-SUV has a very distinctive look and feel which helps it stand out from its competitors.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Tavascan leasing deals from leading providers on our Cupra Tavascan deals hub page… 

See our Cupra Tavascan deals

Check out the Cupra Tavascan Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
