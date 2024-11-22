Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Britain’s cheapest new EV, the Dacia Spring, is a steal at £111 a month

If you want the most affordable new EV on sale, step this way. The Dacia Spring is our Deal of the Day for 14 March.

By:George Armitage
14 Mar 2025
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - front
  • Easy to drive
  • 140-mile range
  • Less than £111 a month

Prices keep on tumbling for the dinky Dacia Spring. Britain’s cheapest brand new electric car can now be had for less than £111 a month, a price that, frankly, is barely believable.

This deal from Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, sees you taking the keys to the Spring for just £110.82 a month. There’s an initial payment needed of course, but it’s a minuscule £1,629.83. 

There’s also a cap of 5,000 miles a year, but you can raise this to 8,000 per annum for just over £11 more a month.

Unsurprisingly, for this bargain-basement price, the deal gives you the most basic of Springs – the Expression. But it has all the essentials covered and could prove the perfect urban runaround, especially with its seven-inch digital driver’s display, rear parking sensors and six airbags. 

Want an infotainment screen? You’ll have to clip your phone into a natty little holder, but it’s all done to keep the monthly payments low – and the system is rather neat and well designed. 

Along with the basic trim, you’ll be getting the smallest electric motor. Packing just 44bhp, you might expect progress to be sluggish, to say the least. And you’d be right, because on paper 0-62mph takes 19.1 seconds. However, because it’s an EV, the Spring feels far more sprightly than that. 

This zesty feel is helped by the car's sub-1,000kg weight, while the light steering, tight turning circle and narrow tyres make navigating the city a doddle.

Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - dash

Meanwhile, a 140-mile range from the 26.8kWh battery will be more than enough for city dwellers or for those who occasionally have to pop out of town.

Despite the downsized dimensions there’s room for four inside (just), and at this price, the Spring is the cheapest way into EV motoring for small families right now.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Spring leasing offers from leading providers on our Dacia Spring hub page… 

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

