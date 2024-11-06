Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Explorer electric SUV for £326 per month and it’s in stock now

Ford’s brand-new and particularly handsome electric SUV is our Deal of the Day for 6 November

By:Ellis Hyde
6 Nov 2024
Ford Explorer - front left corner
  • Just-launched electric SUV with long range
  • In stock now and ready to rock
  • £326 per month with £2,935 initial payment

We waited a long time to get our hands to the all-new and quite handsome Ford Explorer, but you don’t need to be as patient, because the electric family SUV is in stock now and available from £326 per month through our parent site Carwow. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The three-year lease deal we found is from Allen Motor Group, and it requires an initial payment of £2,935, followed by monthly payments of £326. The deal also includes an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles, but increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs just £21 extra per month. 

Underneath the squared-off bodywork is the same tried-and-tested technology used by the Skoda Enyaq, Audi Q4 e-tron and several other electric family cars. Thanks to a 77kWh battery, this particular Ford Explorer boasts a range of up to 374 miles, which should be plenty to ward off many drivers’ range anxiety. 

The 282bhp electric motor driving the rear wheels offers plenty of oomph too, and during our testing we found the Explorer is more entertaining to drive than some of its mechanically related cousins. It’s an impressive motorway cruiser too. 

The cabin feels suitably premium and features plenty of tech, plus lots of handy interior space. The Central ‘Megaconsole’ between the front seats is a particular highlight, because it incorporates a pair of removable cup-holders, a slot for smartphones, and a hidden compartment behind the 14.6-inch portrait touchscreen, which locks securely when the ignition is off. The 445-litre boot capacity isn’t bad either.

Finally, standard kit on this Select-trim model includes the big central display, a 5.3-inch driver’s display, a soundbar across the dashboard as part of a seven-speaker sound system, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, LED lights, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and 19-inch wheels.

All of our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our parent site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Ford Explorer Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

