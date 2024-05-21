Car Deal of the Day: super sleek, all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £323 a month

Stunning looks and hi-tech interior

339-mile range

£323 a month with £3,090 initial payment

It would be easy for the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 to sell on its looks alone, as the futuristic saloon can turn more heads than some sports cars. But it also features a spacious interior packed with technology, boasts some of the quickest charging speeds around and, right now, is available from £323 a month.

That price is for a two-year lease we found on Leasing.com, which requires an initial payment of £3,011 followed by 23 monthly payments of £323. You might be tempted to go for a three-year lease however, as it costs just £11 extra a month.

The deal also includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, and increasing the mileage cap to 8,000 a year will cost you an extra £28 per month.

The Ioniq 6 is powered by a 77.4kWh battery that offers a range of up to 339 miles. Some rivals like the Tesla Model 3 boast longer range 6figures, but the Hyundai makes up for that with a maximum charging speed of 220kW, which allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in just 18 minutes from the right ultra-rapid charger.

This particular Ioniq 6 uses a single motor producing 225bhp to drive the rear wheels, and can sprint from 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds – plenty quick enough for a family saloon. The ride is smooth and it’s very quiet inside, making the Ioniq 6 a relaxing place to cover some miles.

Premium trim might be the entry-level specification, but the kit list is extensive, and includes 20-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, matrix LED headlights, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, keyless entry and plenty of safety features.

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

