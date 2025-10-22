AI takeover! Hyundai Ioniq 9 to become a smartphone on wheels

Hyundai is using artificial intelligence (AI) to make driving safer, colloquially describing its new Ioniq 9 flagship as a “smartphone on wheels”. But before we all surrender our driving licences and switch to robotaxis and autonomous cars, the maker has assured us it’ll “transform how drivers and passengers interact with their car on a daily basis”.

Raf van Nuffel, vice president of product at Hyundai Motor Europe, said: “There are so many parallels between modern cars and smartphones. Especially now that we're working also on the next generation of software-defined vehicles.

“Software is becoming even more important than the hardware, as it is on smartphones. The car is always connected, all the time; you have OTA (over-the-air) updates, so it also becomes more personalised – more personalisation is available for the customers, as it is with phones”, he said.

So instead of using AI to remove the human from the equation, Hyundai claims its investment in the technology will allow drivers to better focus on the road ahead. For example, using the car’s voice assistant to set a sat-nav destination or change the climate control, rather than being distracted by looking down to press buttons or fiddle with the screen.

Hyundai says its voice assistant is designed for “natural, context-aware conversations” and that it has been developed sufficiently so that it understands “complex questions and responds with clear, relevant answers”. The maker says the system is now capable of “eliminating the need for rigid commands”, and can even engage in follow-up conversations.