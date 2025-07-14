New Hyundai Ioniq 9 on sale now: futuristic seven-seat SUV starts from £65k
Hyundai’s new flagship SUV offers seating for seven and up to 385 miles of range
The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 9 is now available to order with prices starting from £64,995, which means the ultra-futuristic, seven-seater family SUV undercuts its equally bold award-winning cousin – the Kia EV9 – by nearly £1,000.
The entry-level Ioniq 9 costs £7,250 more than a top-of-the-range, plug-in hybrid Hyundai Santa Fe – its combustion-powered equivalent. Other seven-seater electric cars are also available for less, particularly the more compact Peugeot E-5008 that costs from under £49k and the funky Volkswagen ID.Buzz LWB MPV that kicks off from under £60k.
However, the Ioniq 9 also undercuts the seven-seat Volvo EX90 by an enormous £18,000, and as well as family-focused cars, it should also be considered as a rival to fellow flagship SUVs like the BMW iX and Polestar 3 that cost from £71k and £68k, respectively.
Every Ioniq 9 features a whopping 110kWh battery that can provide up to 385 miles of range, if you stick with the base 215bhp single-motor, rear-drive model that does 0-60mph in 9.4 seconds. Although, upgrading to the 303bhp or 421bp dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrains only drops the maximum range to 372 miles. The most potent version can sprint to 60mph in 5.2 seconds – which is even more impressive when you consider that particular model weighs more than 2.6 tonnes.
Like the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 beneath it, the Ioniq 9 features an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows it to charge at a maximum of 233kW. Find an ultra-rapid charging point capable of those speeds, a 10-80 per cent top up will only take 24 minutes. Recharging that massive battery from an 11kW home wallbox will take at least 10 hours.
There are three trim levels to choose from: Premium, Ultimate and Calligraphy. Every model features a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, three-zone climate control, heated front and middle-row seats, heated steering wheel, powered tailgate, energy-saving heat pump, smart cruise control with stop and go function, plus a vast array of driver-assistance tech.
Premium trim is only available with the 215bhp rear-drive powertrain, but upgrading to Ultimate spec (which costs an extra £8,500) adds the 303bhp dual-motor set-up, plus 20-inch alloys instead of the base 19-inch set, a panoramic glass roof, head-up display, active road noise cancelling technology, Bose sound system, heated and ventilated front and middle-row seats, power folding third-row seats, full leather upholstery and ambient lighting.
Calligraphy trim costs £2,300 more than Ultimate, and builds on the already extensive kit list with Nappa leather upholstery, two-tone leather steering wheel, a UVC sterilisation tray, 21-inch rims and body-colour wheelarches.
Customers need to upgrade to Calligraphy spec if they want either the 421bp dual-motor powertrain, which adds another £1,800 to the price tag. Or fancy the Ioniq 9 with six seats, rather than the standard seven-seat layout? If so, this raises the car’s price all the way to £78,595, and replaces the middle bench with individual swivelling captain’s chairs.
