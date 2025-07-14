Like the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 beneath it, the Ioniq 9 features an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows it to charge at a maximum of 233kW. Find an ultra-rapid charging point capable of those speeds, a 10-80 per cent top up will only take 24 minutes. Recharging that massive battery from an 11kW home wallbox will take at least 10 hours.

There are three trim levels to choose from: Premium, Ultimate and Calligraphy. Every model features a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, three-zone climate control, heated front and middle-row seats, heated steering wheel, powered tailgate, energy-saving heat pump, smart cruise control with stop and go function, plus a vast array of driver-assistance tech.

Premium trim is only available with the 215bhp rear-drive powertrain, but upgrading to Ultimate spec (which costs an extra £8,500) adds the 303bhp dual-motor set-up, plus 20-inch alloys instead of the base 19-inch set, a panoramic glass roof, head-up display, active road noise cancelling technology, Bose sound system, heated and ventilated front and middle-row seats, power folding third-row seats, full leather upholstery and ambient lighting.

Calligraphy trim costs £2,300 more than Ultimate, and builds on the already extensive kit list with Nappa leather upholstery, two-tone leather steering wheel, a UVC sterilisation tray, 21-inch rims and body-colour wheelarches.

Customers need to upgrade to Calligraphy spec if they want either the 421bp dual-motor powertrain, which adds another £1,800 to the price tag. Or fancy the Ioniq 9 with six seats, rather than the standard seven-seat layout? If so, this raises the car’s price all the way to £78,595, and replaces the middle bench with individual swivelling captain’s chairs.

