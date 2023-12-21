New Mercedes GLC X 254 is a family SUV for those that want to stand out

Subtlety isn’t really within Brabus’ repertoire with the German tuning company known for taking Mercedes and making them faster, louder and much more eye-catching. The GLC X 254 is the latest creation to come from Brabus, based on Mercedes’ family-friendly GLC.

While Brabus usually takes on the most extreme AMG 63 variants (and now a few all-electric Smarts as well), the GLC X 254 is based on the GLC 300 as the hot 63 variant of the current model isn’t on sale yet. The GLC is one of the brand’s most popular cars, but don’t worry, as Brabus has taken the necessary steps to ensure the GLC X 254 won’t be confused with the Mercedes model.

In terms of design, the GLC X 254 is gifted with the typical ostentatious garnishes you see on Brabus models. As such there’s a ‘B’ badge on the grille instead of the three-pointed star, and huge forged 22-inch wheels, replacing the 20-inch items on the GLC 300 AMG Line. There are also carbon fibre inserts in the front and rear bumpers, a blacked-out rear bumper, and ‘Brabus’ badging throughout. Brabus claims the rear lip spoiler “further enhances downforce, providing excellent stability at higher speeds.” The changes extend to the interior with the GLC X 254 receiving aluminium pedals, backlit Brabus sill plates and Brabus mats.

The GLC X 254 makes use of ‘Brabus PowerXtra B30 Performance Upgrade’ which boosts power from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine from 258bhp to 300bhp and improves torque by 50Nm to 450Nm.

In AMG Line Premium Plus form, the GLC 300 costs from £64,850, and while Brabus doesn’t indicate a price tag for the GLC X 254, we expect it to cost well over £70,000.

Click here for the latest Mercedes news and reviews...