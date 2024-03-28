Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower is silly fast and ridiculously cheap at £253 a month

The MG4 XPower can beat a Porsche 911 to 62mph yet is a fraction of the price, especially with our Deal of the Day for 28 March

by: Ellis Hyde
28 Mar 2024
MG4 EV XPower UK

The MG4 XPower is probably the cheapest way to embarrass a supercar owner, aside from stealing one of their wheels. That’s because this all-electric family hatchback is capable of 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and is currently being offered for only £253 a month on leaseloco.com.

This two-year lease deal we found requires an initial payment of £3,242, followed by monthly payments of just £253 thereafter. That’s impressively cheap for an EV, let alone one that boasts performance stats like the XPower’s. 

It’s also much less than you might pay for a petrol-powered hot hatch. For a two-year lease with the same terms on a VW Golf GTI, the best deal leaseloco has right now requires you to pay £5,204 up front and £408 a month after that.

The annual mileage allowance on the MG4 Xpower is 5,000 miles per year, but most people will want to increase that to 8,000 miles, which only costs an extra £13 a month.

The MG4 XPower uses two electric motors – one on each axle – that produce an enormous 429bhp and 600Nm of torque, and provide all-wheel drive traction. The result is that the XPower feels rapid when launched from a standstill, but even quicker when you’re already moving.

XPower models also get larger, wider wheels and different tyres to the standard MG4, which we found during our testing help make the hot version more agile and nimble. The brakes are bigger too, there’s a one-pedal driving mode and the car’s 77kWh battery is good for 239 miles on a single charge. 

In terms of equipment, the MG4 XPower features a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless smartphone charger, 360-degree parking camera, heated front seats with black Alcantara upholstery and a suite of driver assistance systems. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the MG4 XPower Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

