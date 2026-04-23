Morgans typically haven’t relied on masses of power to provide a thrilling driving experience – but that’s all changed with the new Morgan Supersport 400.

Boasting 402bhp and 500Nm of torque, the new Supersport 400 is the most powerful production Morgan to date, providing a healthy uplift over the regular 335bhp Supersport. The 400 should sound a bit more vocal too, thanks to a newly developed high-flow ‘Active Performance Exhaust System’.

Power comes from the same engine as the regular Morgan Supersport, a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six that BMW puts in its non-M models such as the Z4 M40i and M440i as well as the most recent Toyota Supra - used examples of which can be found on the Auto Express Find A Car service from just over £30,000.

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Priced from £112,965, the Supersport 400 is more expensive than the £102,000 Supersport, but the changes are not confined to a more powerful engine and revised exhaust.

For starters, Morgan’s Dynamic Handling Pack, which is an option on the Supersport, is standard with the 400 model. This includes adjustable coilovers front and rear that have been specifically designed for the Supersport 400 with new valving and spring rates. Morgan has also revised the suspension geometry and damping to provide more cornering stability, but the limited-slip differential remains an option.

Meanwhile, on top of the Supersport’s eye-catching design with its long bonnet, swooping rear end and unmistakable grille, the 400 gains upper functional front wing vents and lighter forged 19-inch Sportlite alloy wheels. These are finished in mid-silver as standard or in an optional Dark Bronze.

The interior of the Supersport 400 still has the traditional Morgan look with full leather upholstery mixed with a dark wood grain on the centre console and door panelling. Then there are new Alcantara options – including single-tone black or four two-tone combinations – plus a unique stitch pattern on the upholstery throughout.

Although the regular Supersport uses a modern-looking BMW-derived gear selector for the eight-speed automatic gearbox – which we think brings down the tone of the cabin slightly – Morgan has developed an exclusive optional aluminium gear selector for the 400, which looks more suited to the interior.

Orders for the Supersport 400 are open now and Morgan says its arrival “marks the beginning of a broader product programme”, which will see a range of new limited-run models join the range over the next 18 months.

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