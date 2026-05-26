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Petrol & Pride returns to the British Motor Museum on Sunday 26 July

The most colourful event on the UK car calendar is back!

By:Jordan Katsianis
26 May 2026
Petrol and Pride 2025 - arial shot

If there’s one thing the car industry does well, it’s celebrate diversity across not only cars themselves, but car fans, too. To highlight this, Petrol & Pride will be held for its second year at Gaydon’s British Motoring Museum, inviting everyone with a passion for motoring to join in the fun at the year’s most colourful event. 

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To be held on July 26, Petrol & Pride is a special gathering created for members, friends and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community who want to show off their special car, truck, or just about anything with wheels. 

There is no hierarchy to the show, and whether it’s a Bentley, Ford Bronco or a Volkswagen Beetle, everyone is encouraged to bring the vehicle they feel most passionate about. The chances are there’ll be plenty of others just as keen on your pride and joy as you are. 

The event will be highlighted by a creation of the pride flag with the most brightly coloured cars on show, plus there will also be music, food trucks and a prize draw for various categories to be decided by a panel of expert judges. 

Tickets cost £13 and include entry into the Museum and Collections Centre, and all proceeds will go to an LGBTQIA+ charity, and to help support the work of the British Motoring Museum. 

For more info and to purchase a ticket, please head to: Petrol & Pride

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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