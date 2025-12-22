Hyundai Staria EV could make its debut at Brussels Motor Show

The MPV market is in a bit of a renaissance right now with Mercedes, Volkswagen and Kia all launching new, pure-electric models and it seems like Hyundai could be getting in on the action with a Staria EV.

‘Staria’ is a name we’re not familiar with in the UK because although the current, first-generation model has been available in Europe since its launch in 2021, it’s never been sold here.

In December 2025, the Staria received a mid-life facelift which brought some larger screens for the dash, a slightly revised exterior look and tweaks to the chassis – but the biggest change could be electrification.

Hyundai says the upcoming 2026 Brussels Motor Show will play host to the “world premiere of its biggest EV yet”, which will supplement the “brand’s existing line-up from Inster to Ioniq 9.” The current, combustion-engined Staria is comfortably larger than Hyundai’s largest EV to date (the Ioniq 9) at 5,253mm long, 1,997mm wide and 1,990mm tall. Further evidence pointing to the Staria EV’s imminent reveal came with a teaser image showcasing what looks like the regular MPV’s lightbar and upright front end.

Hyundai’s sister company Kia has already moved into the electric MPV market with the new PV5 Passenger, which uses the E-GMP.S electric platform. However, instead of sharing these underpinnings, we expect an all-electric version of the Staria to come with a modified version of the ICE model’s N3 platform – already used by the Tucson and Santa Fe.