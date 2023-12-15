If Tesla made a telescopic caravan, it would probably look like this

If you’re going to buy a car as head-turning as the Tesla Cybertruck, you can’t hitch it to some bland-looking blob of a caravan that could be mistaken for a portaloo. What it deserves to be paired with is a caravan as futuristic and technologically advanced as the very latest electric cars, and that’s exactly what the Lightship L1 is meant to be.

It might look like the L1 was designed by Tesla itself to be the perfect companion for the Cybertruck, but alas not. San Francisco-based start-up Lightship was founded by two former Tesla employees though, and much like the Cybertruck, the L1 was designed from the ground up, with a radically different approach in mind compared to what came before.

In the L1’s case, Lightship was focused on making the most aerodynamic caravan it could, optimising every element possible to reduce drag, including the tongue box and boat-tail rear end. Then there’s the unique telescopic design, which allows the L1 to measure around three metres tall in ‘Camp Mode’ or be collapsed down to just 2.1 metres in ‘Road Mode’ at the touch of a button. The end result is the L1 being three times more aerodynamic than a traditional caravan.

The other goal for the L1 was a near zero range or mile-per-gallon efficiency loss for the tow vehicle. The aerodynamic design helps massively with that, but the L1 is available with a self-propulsion system, similar to the one in the Pebble Flow – another innovative caravan from Silicon Valley we recently took a look at. In the L1, a single electric motor drives the caravan’s own wheels to make towing effortless and reduce strain on the tow car.