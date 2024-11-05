It’s that time of year again; with one hand clutching the infamous red box and the other gripping the nation’s purse strings, the Chancellor is preparing to set out the Government’s spending commitments and how we as a country will pay for them.

This year’s Autumn Budget is expected to very much be a case of ‘as you were’ with Chancellor John Healey likely wanting to give the markets confidence in Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s new Government. That said, it’s anticipated there will be several announcements that will affect drivers, with the Exchequer giving with one hand and taking with the other.

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Of course, nothing will be confirmed until Healey stands at the House of Commons dispatch box at 12:30pm on 28 October. Stay tuned to Auto Express for all the up-to-date motoring-related coverage. In the meantime, here are all the topics that might (or might not) be addressed in the hour-long speech.

SUV tax introduction – Possible

The usual changes to the standard annual road tax (VED) rate will be announced next year in the Chancellor’s Spring Statement. However, John Healey could have a nasty surprise up his sleeve for SUV buyers, with a new tax aimed at steering drivers away from heavy, polluting 4x4s.