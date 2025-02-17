Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

What’s up in the world of cars? Find out on the Auto Express WhatsApp channel

We’ve got a WhatsApp channel where you can learn all the latest news and opinion directly from the Auto Express team. Get live updates, fresh stories, hot gossip and more…

By:Steve Walker
17 Feb 2025
Auto Express WhatsApp logo

Did you know that Auto Express is on WhatsApp? You do now. We’ve launched a WhatsApp channel where you can learn about all the latest goings on in the world of cars direct from our expert editorial team. 

We’ll be posting the hot news stories, opinion articles and in-depth reviews as well as polls, deals and other exclusive bits of content and commentary from the team. All you have to do is follow along for the ride. 

Simply click the link below and follow the channel in the WhatsApp app on your phone, tablet or desktop computer. We promise to make it worth your while…

Advertisement - Article continues below

Follow Auto Express on WhatsApp

Let us know what you’d like to see in the WhatsApp channel in the comments section below…

More ways to keep up with Auto Express…

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: High-spec Nissan Qashqai for £191 a month is a steal
Nissan Qashqai - front cornering right

Car Deal of the Day: High-spec Nissan Qashqai for £191 a month is a steal

The Nissan Qashqai is a family favourite, with plenty of style and kerb appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 February
News
13 Feb 2025
New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2025 review: makes 7-seater SUVs feel cramped
Volkswagen Transporter e-Shuttle - front

New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2025 review: makes 7-seater SUVs feel cramped

The Ford-based Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle is refined, good to drive and has plenty of space in all three rows
Road tests
14 Feb 2025
Ford Capri vs Cupra Tavascan: similar, stylish but only one can win
Ford Capri and Cupra Tavascan - front tracking

Ford Capri vs Cupra Tavascan: similar, stylish but only one can win

Ford brought back the iconic Capri name for its new coupé-SUV, which shares its platform with the fresh Cupra Tavascan. Which is the top dog?
Car group tests
15 Feb 2025

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content