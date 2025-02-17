What’s up in the world of cars? Find out on the Auto Express WhatsApp channel

Did you know that Auto Express is on WhatsApp? You do now. We’ve launched a WhatsApp channel where you can learn about all the latest goings on in the world of cars direct from our expert editorial team.

We’ll be posting the hot news stories, opinion articles and in-depth reviews as well as polls, deals and other exclusive bits of content and commentary from the team. All you have to do is follow along for the ride.

Simply click the link below and follow the channel in the WhatsApp app on your phone, tablet or desktop computer. We promise to make it worth your while…

Advertisement - Article continues below

Follow Auto Express on WhatsApp

Let us know what you’d like to see in the WhatsApp channel in the comments section below…

More ways to keep up with Auto Express…