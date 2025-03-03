Call for roadside drug tests to be used as evidence in court

There are calls for the police to be allowed to use roadside saliva testing as evidence against suspected drugged drivers, in an effort to streamline the current system that demands additional blood samples are taken when suspects are detained.

Roadside drug tests were made possible after the Road Traffic Act was updated in 2015, making it illegal to drive with the likes of cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy, ketamine, methadone or morphine in your system, at levels above specified limits.

Currently police are able to test at the roadside using saliva kits or wipes, but the evidence collected cannot be used for prosecutions. Instead, police are required to take a blood test from any suspect testing positive, which then needs to be sent to a laboratory for analysis.

This requires the police force to have sufficient resources to take samples, which often isn’t the case. Even when the police do take samples, a lack of laboratory resources can lead to startlingly long delays in processing the evidence, with results often returned outside the six-month time limit for road traffic offence prosecutions.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the introduction of roadside saliva testing, the AA is among voices calling for the law to be changed so the test results can be used as evidence in court.