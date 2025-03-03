Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Call for roadside drug tests to be used as evidence in court

Delays in gathering blood test evidence means the law must be changed, says the AA

By:Chris Rosamond
3 Mar 2025
Drug driving caught

There are calls for the police to be allowed to use roadside saliva testing as evidence against suspected drugged drivers, in an effort to streamline the current system that demands additional blood samples are taken when suspects are detained.

Roadside drug tests were made possible after the Road Traffic Act was updated in 2015, making it illegal to drive with the likes of cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy, ketamine, methadone or morphine in your system, at levels above specified limits. 

Currently police are able to test at the roadside using saliva kits or wipes, but the evidence collected cannot be used for prosecutions. Instead, police are required to take a blood test from any suspect testing positive, which then needs to be sent to a laboratory for analysis. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This requires the police force to have sufficient resources to take samples, which often isn’t the case. Even when the police do take samples, a lack of laboratory resources can lead to startlingly long delays in processing the evidence, with results often returned outside the six-month time limit for road traffic offence prosecutions.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the introduction of roadside saliva testing, the AA is among voices calling for the law to be changed so the test results can be used as evidence in court.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The motoring organisation says the Crime and Policing Bill introduced in Parliament last week should be amended, giving the Government an opportunity to address what it calls “the growing epidemic of drug driving and its devastating consequences”. 

If the bill isn’t amended, the AA says the Government must find an alternative means to deliver critical legislative reform. “Dangerous drivers must be stopped before they kill, and our justice system must no longer enable offenders to walk free. This is a matter of life and death with nearly five fatalities every day,” it said.

D.tec International is the company that makes DrugWipe, which the Home Office has approved for police roadside testing. “For over a decade, we have allowed a broken system to keep drug drivers on our roads while victims and their families continue to suffer,” said managing director Ean Lewin.

He added: “Right now, a driver who fails a roadside drug test can legally remain behind the wheel for up to six months – and if they plead ‘not guilty’, potentially for over a year. This is solely because outdated laws force police to rely on impractical blood confirmation testing, plagued by inherent laboratory delays. 

“Worse still, an unknown number of offenders escape justice entirely when these delays exceed the six-month prosecution window. That is nothing short of a national disgrace.”

Australia and France are among the countries already using evidence gathered at the roadside to tackle drugged drivers.

Do you think there should be harsher penalties for drivers who fail drug tests? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

VW Polo beats the UK’s other best-selling cars for running costs: Tesla Model Y comes last
Volkswagen Polo - full front

VW Polo beats the UK’s other best-selling cars for running costs: Tesla Model Y comes last

We run the rule over running costs of the UK’s favourite cars
News
27 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Superb Volvo V60 returns with a lease deal that's hard to resist
Volvo V60 - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Superb Volvo V60 returns with a lease deal that's hard to resist

Volvo has brought its V60 back from the dead – and it could be yours at a tempting price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 February.
News
26 Feb 2025
Denza is coming: BYD’s premium sub-brand to hit UK showrooms
Denza logo

Denza is coming: BYD’s premium sub-brand to hit UK showrooms

The brand’s first offering to Brits could be its hugely powerful Z9GT shooting brake estate
News
27 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content