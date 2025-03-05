EVs account for one-in-four new registrations, latest figures show

Electric cars account for a quarter of all new cars sold in the UK, but they took an increasing share of a falling market, according to the latest registration figures for February from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Total new car registrations were down one per cent over February last year, marking a fifth consecutive drop in the market, but there was a significant four per cent fall in fleet registrations, which have been the sector driving recent growth in the market.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Private registrations rose by 4.6 per cent, however, and the EV market continues to forge ahead as a percentage of overall registrations – February saw EVs take a 25.3 per cent market share, compared with 17.7 per cent for the month last year.

Will electric car registrations continue to increase?

The SMMT has predicted a further surge in electric car take-up this month (March), as buyers seek to avoid what will in many cases be steep hikes in the cost of road tax (Vehicle Excise Duty/VED) for EVs, when the electric car exemption ends in April. The VED change will add £2,125 to the cost of ownership of an EV costing more than £40,000, payable over the first six years after registration and is seen as a significant disincentive to faster growth in the EV sector.