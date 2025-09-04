One in four new cars registered in August were EVs in a month where the market shrank slightly compared with the previous year. Experts blame the declining sales overall on tough economic conditions and delayed purchases due to the slow and chaotic implementation of the Electric Car Grant.

According to the UK automotive industry trade body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, just shy of 83,000 new cars were registered throughout August. That’s a two per cent dip compared with the same period in 2024.

Of this number, around 22,000 (26.5 per cent) were fully electric, which is around 15 per cent more than last year. Market share for EVs is up roughly four per cent from 22.6 per cent in August 2024 and six per cent from 20.1 per cent in 2023. However, when you consider the multitude of new affordable electric vehicles that have gone on sale since then, the switch to zero emissions hasn’t been quite as rapid as one would hope.

Adding insult to injury, the UK’s EV market share currently only sits at 21.9 per cent year-to-date which sits way behind the 28 per cent target set by the government’s Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) mandate; this requires manufacturers ensure a certain proportion of their sales is fully-electric, otherwise they face hefty fines of up to £12,000 per car – even after the recent amendments to the scheme.