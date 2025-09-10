Avoid the MG3, says Euro NCAP after critical safety failure in crash test

Safety body Euro NCAP has released a scathing report recommending buyers avoid the MG3 after an unprecedented fault emerged during the car’s crash test.

Finally undergoing Euro NCAP testing, the MG3 came up with a decent four-star result overall, but the organisation noted that during the 31mph frontal offset crash test, the MG3 seat latch failed - leading to a seat twist on impact.

The result of the seat latch mechanism failure led to extra impact on the driver dummy’s right leg, while also making its head ‘bottom out’ against the steering wheel rather than the airbag. This meant head protection in the MG3 was downgraded to ‘adequate’ and leg protection ‘poor’. Euro NCAP said that since it began crash testing in 1997, this type of failure had “not been seen before”.

Following Euro NCAP’s testing, MG has said it will amend the driver’s seat latch mechanism and the driver’s airbag from October - though these changes won’t be made to cars already with customers. MG UK has since made a statement on the findings: "MG is pro-actively investigating this and working closely with the relevant authorities. With a technical appraisal underway, we are presently not in a position to add any more at this stage. We wish to reassure all customers that Euro NCAP's feedback is valued and that MG is prioritising the matter and will naturally, be providing further updates."