Avoid the MG3, says Euro NCAP after critical safety failure in crash test
The MG3 has caused the automotive safety body to review the way it scores crash tests
Safety body Euro NCAP has released a scathing report recommending buyers avoid the MG3 after an unprecedented fault emerged during the car’s crash test.
Finally undergoing Euro NCAP testing, the MG3 came up with a decent four-star result overall, but the organisation noted that during the 31mph frontal offset crash test, the MG3 seat latch failed - leading to a seat twist on impact.
The result of the seat latch mechanism failure led to extra impact on the driver dummy’s right leg, while also making its head ‘bottom out’ against the steering wheel rather than the airbag. This meant head protection in the MG3 was downgraded to ‘adequate’ and leg protection ‘poor’. Euro NCAP said that since it began crash testing in 1997, this type of failure had “not been seen before”.
Following Euro NCAP’s testing, MG has said it will amend the driver’s seat latch mechanism and the driver’s airbag from October - though these changes won’t be made to cars already with customers. MG UK has since made a statement on the findings: "MG is pro-actively investigating this and working closely with the relevant authorities. With a technical appraisal underway, we are presently not in a position to add any more at this stage. We wish to reassure all customers that Euro NCAP's feedback is valued and that MG is prioritising the matter and will naturally, be providing further updates."
Aled Williams, Programme Director at Euro NCAP, spoke on the MG3’s results: “It is troubling to find a car on sale in 2025 with a fundamental weakness in its seat latching mechanism, an essential part of the car’s occupant restraint system. This fault has been reported to the relevant Type-Approval authorities so consideration can be given as to whether a vehicle recall should be issued. For that reason, we would recommend that consumers consider alternatives to the MG3.”
Because the MG3 scored what seems like a respectable four out of five stars overall, Euro NCAP has said it’ll review its scoring system in the wake of these results. “Despite the highly unusual failure of a critical safety component, the car’s relatively strong performance in other areas allowed it to retain a four-star overall rating. Euro NCAP will review this aspect of its protocols, particularly considering manufacturers choosing not to rectify or improve failed safety elements.”
