Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Cars are safer than ever, but pedestrian and motorcyclist road deaths rise

Road fatalities are down again, but a rise in motorcycle and pedestrian deaths shines the spotlight on vulnerable road users

By:Tom Jervis
25 Sep 2025
Broken Motorbike AdobeStock

Motorcyclist fatalities surged by eight per cent last year, new figures reveal. Along with a rise in the number of pedestrian deaths, this has raised questions surrounding the safety – or seeming lack thereof – of vulnerable road users.

In 2024, 1,602 people lost their lives on the road in Great Britain, representing a relatively minor (but nonetheless tragic) one per cent rise year-on-year. However, look at the bigger picture over time and you’ll see there have been shifts in the types of fatalities that occur.

For example, while pedestrian fatalities are down by nine per cent since 2014, last year saw a one per cent uplift with 409 people losing their lives. Motorcycle deaths haven't shifted at all since 2014, either, with 340 riders being killed in accidents last year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

These trends happen to coincide with a five per cent annual reduction in the number of car occupant deaths. A total of 692 car occupants passed away in accidents in 2024, which represents a 13 per cent drop compared with a decade ago.

Such a change suggests that while cars themselves are getting safer – the increasing roll-out of the pre-tensioning seatbelts and curtain airbags fitted to newer models may have played a big part in this – the risk to those positioned outside of a car during an accident remains.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In 2024, vulnerable road users accounted for almost half (43 per cent) of all road fatalities and 55 per cent of casualties, with IAM RoadSmart’s director of policy and standards, Nicholas Lyes, saying how the data “shows the need for more protection”.

Yet, while total road fatalities may be down 10 per cent since 2014 and serious injuries have been reduced by 15 per cent, the Royal Society of the Prevention of Accidents’ (RoSPA) senior policy manager, Rebecca Guy, said the stats are “a stark reminder that progress on road safety has stalled, and lives are [still] being lost unnecessarily”.

With the UK Government set to unveil its new road safety strategy this autumn, RoSPA has called for the expansion of 20mph zones near schools and residential areas – something that has appeared to reduce fatalities in the short term in Wales – and adopt what’s known as a Safe System approach to road safety. 

This essentially means basing much of our approach to road safety around our own ability to make mistakes; lower speed limits with greater enforcement, road user segregation (cycle, car and bus lanes), the simplification and consistency of road design and the implementation of the latest crash-prevention tech in new vehicles are all elements of this philosophy.

It’s been confirmed by the government that as part of the new Road Safety Strategy, stricter drink-drive laws that match those in Scotland are set to be introduced. However, the RAC believes road deaths can be reduced even further by “introducing alcohol interlocks to stop drink-drivers from reoffending”.

Those aged over 70 will also be required to take compulsory eye tests every three years when they renew their licence, but aside from that, most of the proposed changes lie under wraps for now.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Toyota Aygo X 2025 review: cheap city car's hybrid powertrain is a delight
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid - front

New Toyota Aygo X 2025 review: cheap city car's hybrid powertrain is a delight

The excellent hybrid powertrain makes the Toyota Aygo X far better to drive than you might expect
Road tests
23 Sep 2025
New BYD Shark 6 to bare its teeth at the UK pick-up market
BYD Shark - front 3/4

New BYD Shark 6 to bare its teeth at the UK pick-up market

The hi-tech hybrid pick-up truck was launched first in Mexico last year, but is now destined for our shores
News
22 Sep 2025
Dacia Bigster gets a monster makeover with bold design kits
Dacia Bigster Redust Offroad front 3/4

Dacia Bigster gets a monster makeover with bold design kits

German tuner Carpoint is offering rugged Offroad or Sport Redust styling kits for the Dacia Bigster
News
23 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content