Cars are safer than ever, but pedestrian and motorcyclist road deaths rise

Motorcyclist fatalities surged by eight per cent last year, new figures reveal. Along with a rise in the number of pedestrian deaths, this has raised questions surrounding the safety – or seeming lack thereof – of vulnerable road users.

In 2024, 1,602 people lost their lives on the road in Great Britain, representing a relatively minor (but nonetheless tragic) one per cent rise year-on-year. However, look at the bigger picture over time and you’ll see there have been shifts in the types of fatalities that occur.

For example, while pedestrian fatalities are down by nine per cent since 2014, last year saw a one per cent uplift with 409 people losing their lives. Motorcycle deaths haven't shifted at all since 2014, either, with 340 riders being killed in accidents last year.

These trends happen to coincide with a five per cent annual reduction in the number of car occupant deaths. A total of 692 car occupants passed away in accidents in 2024, which represents a 13 per cent drop compared with a decade ago.

Such a change suggests that while cars themselves are getting safer – the increasing roll-out of the pre-tensioning seatbelts and curtain airbags fitted to newer models may have played a big part in this – the risk to those positioned outside of a car during an accident remains.