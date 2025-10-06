The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced an official redress scheme for the UK’s car finance scandal, with 14 million people each in-line for hundreds of pounds in compensation.

Confirmed following a consultation that began back in August, the redress scheme is set to cost the industry £8.2 billion. In a statement, the FCA’s chairman, Nikhil Rathi said: “Many motor finance lenders did not comply with the law or the rules. Now we have legal clarity, it’s time their customers get fair compensation. Our scheme aims to be simple for people to use and lenders to implement.”

Car finance redress scheme: the details

The FCA’s compensation scheme will see lenders forced to contact those affected within six months of its start date. The average payout is estimated to be around £700 per finance agreement; those having signed onto more than one “unfair” agreement will receive payments for each and thus will be entitled to more.

Claimants will have six months to decide whether they want to opt in to the scheme; it will automatically be assumed that those who have already complained to their lenders will want to opt in if lenders don’t hear from the complainant within a month of the scheme’s start date.